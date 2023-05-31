2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE

Ducati’s big ‘fun bike’ the Hypermotard 950 will be arriving with new livery in 2024, with the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE showcasing what Ducati are calling ‘Graffiti Livery Evo’ colours.

The new livery uses water decals across the entire bike, creating an effect similar to that of airbrush painting.

Reference to the supermotard world can be found in the high double exhaust and tall straight saddle profile. The Hypermotard family is made up of the standard 950 version, available in Ducati Red, and the SP version.

The SP further accentuates the sporty character of the Hypermotard thanks to its Öhlins suspension with increased travel, forged Marchesini wheels and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO as standard (the latter also standard on the Hypermotard 950 RVE).

The Hypermotard 950 boasts ABS Cornering Bosch EVO, integrated with the Slide by Brake function which allows controlled powersliding when entering corners in safety, and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, which can always be monitored by the 4.3-inch TFT display, alongside three Riding Modes: Sport, Touring and Urban.

The Hypermotard family is equipped with the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine which reaches 114 hp at 9000 rpm, while 80 per cent of the torque is available at 3000 rpm.