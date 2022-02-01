2022 Indian Scout Rogue

Indian Motorcycles are welcoming a new Scout to the range in the form of the new Scout Rogue, which with a 19 inch front wheel shod with a more contemporary profile tyre, is likely to sporten up the handling compared to the original.

MCNews.com.au was never a fan of the fat 16-inch tyres on the original, and the way they made the bike reluctant to turn-in and hold a line, making this change of direction in rubber a welcome one. Most of the popular model’s features are otherwise retained, with a few choice upgrades to set the Rogue apart.

Those include the fully blacked-out styling, which extends to most of the bike, including the cast wheel combo of 3.50 x 19in front and 3.50 x 16in rear, which will run Metzeler Cruisetec tyres in 130/60 and 150/80 profiles respectively. The rear size remaining unchanged in that regard.

Also standard will be a quarter-fairing, and while a new addition with the Scout Rogue, it will also be available as an accessory to suit older Scout models as far back as 2015, as well as 2018-2022 Scout Bobber models.

The sport style seat is promises plenty of support for rapid take-offs, with a minimalist look and the promise of decent padding for comfort. This will also be available as an accessory for 2018 onward Scout Bobbers.

The final inclusion is a set of mini-Ape bars, offering a taller front end reach for a bit more attitude.

The 1133 cc V-twin powerplant is retained, with power now down to a claimed 70 kW or 94 hp. The 2021 models claimed an even 100 hp, presumably Euro5 legislation responsible for the few missing ponies. Torque is now 97 Nm, down from the previously claimed 97.7 Nm.

Telescopic 41 mm forks continue to adorn the front with 120 mm of travel. The dual rear shocks only offer a short 51 mm of travel and are adjustable for pre-load. With such little travel bumps will likely not prove to be pleasant.

Dry weight is also down a kilo to 241 kg, with 129 mm of ground clearance and a rake and trail of 29° / 119.9 mm respectively, while the very welcoming 649 mm seat height is unchanged.

Brakes are a single 298 mm rotor front and rear, with a two-piston front caliper and single-piston rear unit, and ABS is standard fitment. That isn’t a combined brake system either. It’s a lot of bike to be only stopped by a modestly sized single disc.

The 2022 Indian Scout Rogue will be available in three colour options, pending local availability, Black Smoke Midnight, Sagebrush Smoke and Stealth Grey.

There’s also a range of performance, comfort and tech accessories available, including longer travel shocks with piggyback reservoirs, an auxiliary tachometer, a comfort seat, or Syndicate 2-up seat, or backrest. Luggage is also available.

Aaron Jax – Indian Motorcycle Vice President

“For so many motorcyclists, riding carries a rogue spirit – a bold statement of freedom and individuality that brings riders together – and Scout Rogue delivers that in spades. It’s an attitude that can only be found on a motorcycle, and it creates a totally unique level of camaraderie and community, and that’s what Scout Rogue is all about.”

2022 Indian Scout Rogue Specifications