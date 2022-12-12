SCOTT Goggles

2023 Range

SCOTT Sports have been making market-leading motocross goggles for over fifty years. Today they offer a wide range of premium dirtbike goggles for motocross, enduro, rally, adventure riding and more. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, you can rest assured there’s a SCOTT goggle for you, with the 2023 range now available.

Head into your local SCOTT Goggles stockist to check them out, or check out the full range at the Ficeda Accessories website.

SHOP 2023 SCOTT GOGGLES NOW

SCOTT Prospect Goggle

The Prospect is the ultimate moto goggle. Designed from the ground up with performance in mind, this top-of-the-range goggle offers uncompromising vision, maximum protection and ultimate style.

Also available in light sensitive, WFS, super WFS, enduro, light sensitive enduro, and light sensitive sand dust.

SCOTT Prospect Amplifier Goggle

The SCOTT Prospect Amplifier Goggle not only defends, but also enhances your vision when riding. These lenses are injection molded to provide improved definition and optical clarity, allowing you to see contours and transitions in the dirt like never before.

SCOTT Fury Goggle

The younger brother of the Prospect, the Fury is a lightweight option that doesn’t compromise on safety or style. Pushing the limits of field of vision, comfort and lens retention, the Fury is a perfect choice for all levels of rider.

Also available with clear lens, light sensitive, WFS, and enduro.

SCOTT Primal Goggle

The Prospect is the ultimate moto goggle. Designed from the ground up with performance in mind, this top-of-the-range goggle offers uncompromising vision, maximum protection and ultimate style.

Also available with clear lens, enduro, sand dust, and youth.

SCOTT Split Goggle

The Prospect is the ultimate moto goggle. Designed from the ground up with performance in mind, this top-of-the-range goggle offers uncompromising vision, maximum protection and ultimate style.

SHOP 2023 SCOTT GOGGLES NOW