Shoei Neotec II & GT-Air II

Aperture, Tesseract & Winsome graphics

A host of new graphics have just arrived for Shoei’s sport-touring aimed GT-Air II and Neotec II helmets, both of which are ready for a SENA SRL2 comms system, meaning installation couldn’t be easier. The SENA SRL2 is available for $479.95 sold separately.

Shoei GT-Air II

The new Shoei GT-Air II options for 2022 are available for $1149.90 RRP, encompassing five Aperture and three Terract graphics options.

The GT-Air II in Aperture will be available in five colour options, Red, Fluro Yellow, Green, Silve and Red/White. The Tesseract graphic will be available in three colour options: Black/Red, Black/Silver and White/Red/Blue.

The GT-Air II is an aggressive and compact shell design that has been verified by wind tunnel tests for relaxed rides and less turbulence. The 3D-molded visor (CNS-1) with optimised visor base offers extra wide vision and a unique shape for optimum sealing. The modified QSV-2 internal sun visor used on the GT-Air II has been lengthened by 5mm in order to reduce the amount of light coming through the gap between the lower edge and the eye port.

A stainless steel micro ratchet retention system and a fully removable and washable interior ensures maximum rider comfort. The six size options are XS-XXL and will be produced out of three different outer shell constructions cover XS-M, L and XL-XXL) for perfect fit and compact dimensions.

A new developed ventilation system with two inlets at the upper head and chin area as well as four outlet vents at the top back makes for an ideal sports touring and everyday choice for motorcycling enthusiasts.

Shoei Neotec II

The Shoei Neotec II is available for $1199.00 RRP in two Winsome colour options, Red and White, both of which will stand out in a crowd or on the road.

The Neotec II is created with Shoei’s AIM (Advanced Integrated Matrix) shell, a fiberglass composite, with three shell sizes available to offer the best fit and lightest weight. An EPS liner system includes two densities for optimal protection in the areas that research shows need the most protection.

The flip-up portion of the helmet is achieved with the use of a 360-degree Pivot Locking System of stainless steel, with a stainless steel Micro Ratchet System, offering one hand adjustability and locking of the chin guard, in the upright position. The new locking system has further allowed the Shoei Neotec II to gain P/J double homologation, meaning the helmet is certified as both an open face and full face helmet.

The visor is 3D molded and offers extra wide vision, as well as a reliable seal, which is essential for touring. This is further backed up by an internal QSV-1 sun visor, which can be toggled down as needed, reducing the need for tinted visors, or changing visors, and offering an all condition offering.

The centre liner, cheek pads and chinstrap cover are all detachable and washable, with noise isolators in the cheek pads not only reducing wind ingress into the helmet, but also aiding acoustics, with the bottom skirt of the pads helping create a seal. The chin flap and strap are also extra wide, helping further limit wind incursion into the helmet from this area.

Ventilation is delivered by a new system with two inlets at the chin and upper head, with two rear outlets, while an integrated spoiler and ‘vortex generator’ join a new chin spoiler to deflect air, and offer what Shoei describes are dramatically improved aerodynamic performance, as well as quietness within the helmet when worn.

For more information and to check the helmets out in person drop into your local Shoei stockist, or the https://www.premiumhelmets.com.au/ website.