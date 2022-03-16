Oli Bayliss testing at Misano this week

After an early setback during testing at Portimao early last month where he fractured his ankle Oli Bayliss has been training hard to stay in shape for the season ahead.

The Barni Spark Racing Team that Oli will ride for this season overnight unveiled their liveries for 2022 campaign at Misano’s Garage Store 51 ahead of a two-day test at the Italian circuit this week.

While Oli will be the team’s sole entrant in the new look World Supersport Championship, a debut year for the team in WorldSSP, the team is actually running five riders across four different championships. In WorldSBK Luca Bernardi will ride a Barni Ducati Panigale V4 RS 22, in CIV Superbike both Michele Pirro and Michal Filla will race on Barni V4 R machines, while Nicholas Spinelli will contest the CIV Supersport Championship on the Panigale V2.

Marco Barnabò – Team Principal

“A very challenging season is ahead of us, but I’m really excited to start a project with young, but very ambitious riders. For the first time we have a two-year project in WorldSBK, while in WorldSSP everything will be completely new. The CIV Superbike will see us trying to defend the crown, again with Michele Pirro, who is now part of our family, while Filla allows us to make the collaboration with our title sponsor Spark even stronger. Spinelli, after last season, has deserved the confirmation, and we have decided to continue the path together in the CIV Supersport.”

With the support of Ducati, the Bayliss family chose the Barni Spark Racing Team to take Oli’s career a step further, as he will be competing for the first time on the international stage at the age of 18.

Oli’s arrival in the WorldSSP Championship with the Ducati Panigale V2 comes exactly 20 years after Troy’s first World Championship title with another twin-cylinder Ducati, in Superbike.

Oli Bayliss

“After recovering from the injury, it is nice to be here at Misano for the presentation, but also for my first real test. Hopefully, I can get more confidence with the bike, do as many laps as possible and be 100 per cent soon.”

World Supersport Entry List 2022 N° RIDER NAT. MOTORCYCLE TEAM 24 Leonardo Taccini ITA YZF R6 Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 77 Dominique Aegerter SUI YZF R6 Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 55 Yari Montella ITA ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 61 Can Öncü TUR Kaasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA YZF R6 Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team 56 Péter Sebestyén HUN YZF R6 Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team 16 Jules Cluzel FRA YZF R6 GMT94 Yamaha 94 Andy Verdoïa FRA YZF R6 GMT94 Yamaha 73 Maximilian Kofler AUT Panigale V2 CM Racing 3 Raffaele De Rosa ITA Panigale V2 Ducati Orelac Racing Verdnatura 52 Patrick Hobelsberger GER YZF R6 Kallio Racing 88 Alessandro Zetti * ITA YZF R6 Kallio Racing 66 Niki Tuuli FIN F3 800 RR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 54 Bahattin Sofuoğlu * TUR F3 800 RR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 28 Glenn van Straalen NED YZF R6 EAB Racing Team 25 Marcel Brenner * SUI YZF R6 VFT Racing 9 Kyle Smith GBR YZF R6 VFT Racing 10 Unai Orradre ESP YZF R6 Yamaha MS Racing 50 Ondřej Vostatek CZE YZF R6 Yamaha MS Racing 6 Jeffrey Buis * NED ZX-6R Motozoo Racing by Puccetti 21 Benjamin Currie AUS ZX-6R Motozoo Racing by Puccetti 64 Federico Caricasulo ITA Panigale V2 Althea Racing 11 Nicolò Bulega ITA Panigale V2 Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team 32 Oliver Bayliss AUS Panigale V2 Barni Spark Racing Team 12 Filippo Fuligni * ITA Panigale V2 D34G Racing 22 Federico Fuligni * ITA Panigale V2 D34G Racing 38 Hannes Soomer EST Street Triple RS Dynavolt Triumph 62 Stefano Manzi ITA Street Triple RS Dynavolt Triumph 99 Adrian Huertas ESP ZX-6R MTM Kawasaki 69 Thomas Booth-Amos * GBR ZX-6R Prodina Racing WorldSSP

2022 WorldSBK Calendar