Oli Bayliss testing at Misano this week
After an early setback during testing at Portimao early last month where he fractured his ankle Oli Bayliss has been training hard to stay in shape for the season ahead.
The Barni Spark Racing Team that Oli will ride for this season overnight unveiled their liveries for 2022 campaign at Misano’s Garage Store 51 ahead of a two-day test at the Italian circuit this week.
While Oli will be the team’s sole entrant in the new look World Supersport Championship, a debut year for the team in WorldSSP, the team is actually running five riders across four different championships. In WorldSBK Luca Bernardi will ride a Barni Ducati Panigale V4 RS 22, in CIV Superbike both Michele Pirro and Michal Filla will race on Barni V4 R machines, while Nicholas Spinelli will contest the CIV Supersport Championship on the Panigale V2.
Marco Barnabò – Team Principal
“A very challenging season is ahead of us, but I’m really excited to start a project with young, but very ambitious riders. For the first time we have a two-year project in WorldSBK, while in WorldSSP everything will be completely new. The CIV Superbike will see us trying to defend the crown, again with Michele Pirro, who is now part of our family, while Filla allows us to make the collaboration with our title sponsor Spark even stronger. Spinelli, after last season, has deserved the confirmation, and we have decided to continue the path together in the CIV Supersport.”
With the support of Ducati, the Bayliss family chose the Barni Spark Racing Team to take Oli’s career a step further, as he will be competing for the first time on the international stage at the age of 18.
Oli’s arrival in the WorldSSP Championship with the Ducati Panigale V2 comes exactly 20 years after Troy’s first World Championship title with another twin-cylinder Ducati, in Superbike.
Oli Bayliss
“After recovering from the injury, it is nice to be here at Misano for the presentation, but also for my first real test. Hopefully, I can get more confidence with the bike, do as many laps as possible and be 100 per cent soon.”
|World Supersport Entry List 2022
|N°
|RIDER
|NAT.
|MOTORCYCLE
|TEAM
|24
|Leonardo Taccini
|ITA
|YZF R6
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|YZF R6
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|55
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|ZX-6R
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|61
|Can Öncü
|TUR
|Kaasaki ZX-6R
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|YZF R6
|Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|56
|Péter Sebestyén
|HUN
|YZF R6
|Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|16
|Jules Cluzel
|FRA
|YZF R6
|GMT94 Yamaha
|94
|Andy Verdoïa
|FRA
|YZF R6
|GMT94 Yamaha
|73
|Maximilian Kofler
|AUT
|Panigale V2
|CM Racing
|3
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|Ducati Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|52
|Patrick Hobelsberger
|GER
|YZF R6
|Kallio Racing
|88
|Alessandro Zetti *
|ITA
|YZF R6
|Kallio Racing
|66
|Niki Tuuli
|FIN
|F3 800 RR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|54
|Bahattin Sofuoğlu *
|TUR
|F3 800 RR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|28
|Glenn van Straalen
|NED
|YZF R6
|EAB Racing Team
|25
|Marcel Brenner *
|SUI
|YZF R6
|VFT Racing
|9
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|YZF R6
|VFT Racing
|10
|Unai Orradre
|ESP
|YZF R6
|Yamaha MS Racing
|50
|Ondřej Vostatek
|CZE
|YZF R6
|Yamaha MS Racing
|6
|Jeffrey Buis *
|NED
|ZX-6R
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|21
|Benjamin Currie
|AUS
|ZX-6R
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|64
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|Althea Racing
|11
|Nicolò Bulega
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
|32
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|Panigale V2
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|12
|Filippo Fuligni *
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|D34G Racing
|22
|Federico Fuligni *
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|D34G Racing
|38
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|Street Triple RS
|Dynavolt Triumph
|62
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Street Triple RS
|Dynavolt Triumph
|99
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|ZX-6R
|MTM Kawasaki
|69
|Thomas Booth-Amos *
|GBR
|ZX-6R
|Prodina Racing WorldSSP
2022 WorldSBK Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Classes
|April 8-10
|MotorLand Aragon, Spain
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|April 22-24
|TT Circuit Assen, the Netherlands
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|May 20-22
|Circuito Estoril, Portugal
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|June 10-12
|Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, Italy
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|July 15-17
|Donington Park, UK
|WorldSBK/SSP
|July 29-31
|Autodrom Most, Czech Republic
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|September 9-11
|Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|September 23-25
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|October 7-9
|Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|October 21-23
|Circuito San Juan Villicum, Argentina
|WorldSBK/SSP
|November 11-13
|Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Indonesia
|WorldSBK/SSP
|TBD
|Phillip Island, Australia
|WorldSBK/SSP