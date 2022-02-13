Oxford Original Jeans

Back by popular demand, Oxford’s Original Approved AA jeans are a performance single layer denim, built specifically for life on two wheels, with an AA rated CE approval.

Lab and road tested, the Original jeans Armourlite technology makes the denim highly durable while maintaining a vintage look and softness; ensuring they are jeans you want to wear on and off the bike.

From new yarn and fibre technologies to new finishes and dying technique, the Original range includes a two-way stretch for mobility and comfort, quick dry technology that draws sweat and increases water repellency, and a polyamide fibre – a hard-wearing material originally developed by the military for parachute cords.

Knee and hip protectors are also included ensuring optimal protection, with casual style, that won’t be amiss off the bike.

The Oxford Original jean is available in straight cut from $179.95, while the slim fit are available from $209.95, in sizes 30-40.

Oxford Original Jeans features

AA rated CE approved jeans

Slim and straight fits available

Stretch comfort

Flexible level 2 CE knee protectors

Flexible level 1 CE hip protectors

Lightweight, single layer, quick drying

Triple needle stitched, fully felled seat

Durable twill pocketing

Riveted pockets

Ultra-secure belt loops

Reinforced lined yoke

Lined back pockets

Available in 3 colourways; Black, Rinse, and 2 Year Aged

Available in 2 fits; Straight and Slim

Head into your local Oxford stockist to check them out in person, or visit the Ficeda Accessories website (link) for more information.