Panigale V4 S Championship editions

Ducati celebrates the double victory of the MotoGP and WorldSBK titles by creating two special series of Panigale V4 bikes inspired by the Desmosedici GP and Panigale V4 R of World Champions Francesco Bagnaia and Álvaro Bautista.

2022 has been an incredible year for Ducati. The Bologna-based manufacturer is World Champion, for the first time in its history, in both MotoGP and WorldSBK in the same season. A dream result that came true thanks to the exceptional work of the engineers, teams and riders. A double triumph that Ducati wanted to celebrate with two unique, collectible models.

The two special series, made on the base of the Panigale V4 S, will feature the liveries of the bikes of Pecco Bagnaia #63 and Álvaro Bautista #19. Each motorcycle in the series will be made unique by the original autograph of the rider on the tank, which will then be protected with a layer of clear varnish. The two motorcycles, produced in a numbered and limited series, celebrate in their production numbers the year of Ducati’s birth. In fact, each series will consist of only 260 units, in honor of 1926, the year the company was founded.

Like the race bikes they are inspired by, the Panigale V4 2022 World Champion Replica bikes are offered in single-seat configuration only and are enhanced by the billet aluminum upper clamp with laser engraving of the model name and progressive number.

The technical equipment boasts the adoption of the nine-disc STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, Akrapovič street-legal silencer (2 kg lighter than the Panigale V4’s stock unit), Brembo braking system enhanced by Stylema R calipers and MCS master cylinder with remote adjuster, Rizoma billet aluminum adjustable footpegs and racing plexiglass.

Other technical details that characterise these special bikes are the rear exhaust manifold heat shield, alternator cover, front and rear fenders, and front brake ducts, all made of carbon fiber.

Also made of carbon fiber, combined with titanium, is the cover protecting the single-sided swingarm.

Finally, the series dedicated to Álvaro Bautista #19 features the brushed aluminum tank found on the more refined versions of the Panigale V4.

Each bike will be delivered in a packing case with dedicated graphics and will come with a certificate of authenticity, a custom bike cover and the Ducati Data Analyser+ data acquisition system.

Those who want to take advantage of the performance of these two motorcycles on the circuit will be able to mount the additional accessories provided, such as the carbon fiber open clutch cover, license plate and mirror removal kits along with billet aluminum racing fuel cap.