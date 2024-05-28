Peter Stevens to launch Ringwood and Geelong Ducati dealerships

Ducati Australia and Peter Stevens Motorcycles will expand their partnership, with the launching of two new Melbourne Ducati dealerships, in Ringwood this year, and Geelong in 2025, extending the high standards and aftersales support Ducati enthusiasts expect.

Ducati Australia announced a number of significant changes to the Melbourne dealer network, as the Italian motorcycle brand continues to expand and strengthen its client offering while maintaining the highest level of customer service and care.

From the second quarter of 2024, Peter Stevens Motorcycles will commence Ducati servicing from its premises in Ringwood, with a new Ducati showroom opening soon after in the third quarter of 2024. In mid 2025, Peter Stevens will further expand the Ducati footprint with the opening of a new showroom in Geelong servicing clients, southwest of Melbourne.

Darren Munro – Peter Stevens Motorcycles MD

“The Ducati brand is synonymous with quality and craftsmanship, and its passionate clients expect nothing less than those same premium standards when it comes to customer experience. As the proud operators of Ducati Melbourne, we’re excited to open two new locations in 2024 and 2025, and keep flying the Ducati banner high across even more of Melbourne and beyond. We’re looking forward to welcoming our existing clients and Ducatisti, as well as new members to the family, to our new home in the coming months and, of course, again later next year. We look forward to engaging with the valued clients of Melbourne West and ensuring they continue to receive the highest level of customer service and experience with the Ducati brand.”

The announcements come as Ducati takes the opportunity to restructure its dealer network in Melbourne which, among various changes, included the cession of Ducati Melbourne West to U.S. operator Penske Automotive Group.

Sergi Canovas – Ducati Australia MD

“The Ducati brand has seen enormous expansion across the national dealer network and these latest developments will ensure a strong, continued presence in Victoria with two new state-of-the-art facilities for Ducatisti in Ringwood and Geelong. Peter Stevens Motorcycles is a trusted Ducati partner with several industry-leading dealerships around the country, including the successful Ducati Melbourne showroom. By growing our partnership with the Peter Stevens Motorcycles Group, we can ensure the right mix of locations and service offerings throughout the inner and outer Melbourne areas now and into the future. Of course, with any business restructure there are always going to be changes, and with the cession of Ducati Melbourne West we sincerely thank the team for their hard work and dedication these past years, and wish them all the very best.”

The announcement of two new Ducati locations in Victoria continues a period of growth for both the Ducati brand in Australia as well as its national dealer network.

In February this year, the all-new Ducati Cairns showroom and workshop opened for Ducatisti in Far North Queensland, while in the coming months a new Ducati Adelaide showroom and service centre will also commence operations.

Ducati Ringwood and Geelong will join the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer’s global sales network, which now has more than 800 points of sale in more than 90 countries.