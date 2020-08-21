Petronas Yamaha SRT Replica R1

A limited edition replica of the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team YZR-M has been revealed in Europe by YME and the YART GTYR Pro Shop. We doubt any will be coming down under but a kit might become available from GYTR to do it yourself.

Commissioned by YART, supported by Yamaha Motor Europe and Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team, the YART-engineered replica R1 comes a light and durable Genuine Yamaha Technology for Racing (GYTR) carbon fairing kit and MotoGP winglets to the limited-edition Petronas Yamaha SRT livery, which is supplied by the same company that paint the team’s MotoGP race machines, delivering exceptional authenticity and exclusivity.

The replica also comes with an array of other unique features. The bike is equipped with high-performance Öhlins race suspension, including the FGRT 2 road & track front fork, TTX rear shock, a race specification steering damper and is fitted with a factory kit exhaust.

Mandy Kainz – Owner, YART GYTR Yamaha Pro Shop

“We are delighted to be introducing this exclusive Petronas Yamaha SRT MotoGP replica, which includes a variety of upgrades to bring near MotoGP performance to our customers. It’s a timely launch, as it coincides with the 20th anniversary of the foundation of the Yamaha Austria Racing Team and the opening of our new GYTR Pro Shop. Everyone at Petronas Yamaha SRT, YART and all of our partners have done a fantastic job putting this project together and I’d like to thank everyone involved in producing what is, without question, a magnificent bike.”

From GYTR, the Petronas Yamaha SRT replica features the latest rear quick-change system, to make replacing the rear wheel quicker following a tyre change, as well as racing footrests, ECU and quick action throttle, all essential components on Yamaha’s racing machines.

The brakes are manufactured by Brembo, including the high-quality GP4-RX callipers and T-Drive discs. The Italian company also provided the remote brake adjuster and clutch lever fitted to the bike. The bike will be supplied with Michelin race slicks fitted front and rear to the seven-spoke aluminium Marchesini wheels.

Alongside the replica bike itself, each customer in Europe will receive an exclusive package comprising a KYT Helmet, a Petronas Yamaha SRT polo shirt and the future opportunity for a VIP guest pass for the MotoGP round of their choice.

In commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the team’s title sponsor, Petronas, 46 Petronas Yamaha SRT replicas will be built, each with their own unique identification number engraved on the CNC machined top yoke.

Razlan Razali – Team Principal – Petronas Yamaha SRT

“We are extremely excited about this project which highlights our success as a team as the first satellite Yamaha squad to score a MotoGP victory in over 20 years. I am sure the lucky owners of this bike will be extremely satisfied with not only having a great track day powerful machine but be part of our building for success story in MotoGP by owning this limited edition livery. The YART GYTR Pro Shop is a fabulous facility and the quality of the upgrades is reflective of the high performance expected from an M1 replica .”