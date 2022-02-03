Pramac Ducati 2022
As the curtain rises for the 2022 MotoGP World Championship Pramac Racing starts again after the fantastic results of last season, first of all the “Best Independent Team” title that rewards the great work of a group celebrating their twenty-first consecutive year.
Paolo Campinoti
“The goal of this year is to keep high the level after the excellent results of last season. 2021 showed us that the hard work, combined with the great professionalism of the people who form the Team, brings great results. The relationship we created with Johann and Jorge is special and the rankings show it clearly: Best Independent Team, Best Independent Rider and Rookie of the Year, Pramac Racing’s best season. I can’t wait to start, we expect great things“.
Pramac Ducati starts the new season with a new Team Manager, after long turm incumbent Francesco Guidotti left to join KTM.
Claudio Calabresi
“It’s my first time as Team Manager and I’ll give my best to take Pramac Racing even higher. I am sure that Johann and Jorge will help us, they already have done an exceptional job in 2021. This year the challenge is fascinating: to keep high the level and grow again. We have great ambitions and we will do everything to give many satisfactions to our fans“.
Johann Zarco and Jorge Martín will be the Team’s riders for MotoGP 2022. The Frenchman, twice world champion in the Moto2 class, is back from an incredible season that crowned him “Best Independent Rider”.
Johann Zarco
“I’m really happy to run another season with Pramac Racing. Continuity is important, to improve oneself and to carry out ambitious projects. With the team we built a great relationship and I am very satisfied with what we did last season. I can’t wait to leave for tests and get on the bike. It’s going to be a great season.”
Spaniard Jorge Martin – a world champion in the Moto3 class – showed his immense talent by winning the coveted title of “Rookie of the Year” in the premier class. Both riders will have available the Ducati Desmosedici GP22 with factory specs.
Jorge Martin
“Last season was the most intense of my life, a series of strong emotions, hard moments but also of extremely happy ones. Together with Pramac Racing we have started to build something special. Last year we laid the foundation, this year we are ready for greater things”
2022 MotoGP Entry List
|2022 MotoGP Entry List
|N°
|Rider…………………………
|Nat
|Team………………………………………………..
|Bike
|4
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITALIAN
|WITHU YAMAHA RNF MotoGP TEAM
|YAMAHA
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRENCH
|PRAMAC RACING
|DUCATI
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITALIAN
|VR46 RACING TEAM
|DUCATI
|12
|Maverick Vinales
|SPANISH
|APRILIA RACING
|APRILIA
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRENCH
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP
|YAMAHA
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITALIAN
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP
|YAMAHA
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|ITALIAN
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|DUCATI
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|SPANISH
|TECH3 KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JAPANESE
|LCR HONDA IDEMITSU
|HONDA
|33
|Brad Binder
|S-AFRICAN
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|36
|Joan Mir
|SPANISH
|TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR
|SUZUKI
|40
|Darryn Binder
|S-AFRICAN
|WITHU YAMAHA RNF MotoGP TEAM
|YAMAHA
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPANISH
|APRILIA RACING
|APRILIA
|42
|Alex Rins
|SPANISH
|TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR
|SUZUKI
|43
|Jack Miller
|AUSTRALIAN
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|DUCATI
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|SPANISH
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|HONDA
|49
|Fabio Digiannantonio
|ITALIAN
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|DUCATI
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITALIAN
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|DUCATI
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITALIAN
|VR46 RACING TEAM
|DUCATI
|73
|Alex Marquez
|SPANISH
|LCR HONDA CASTROL
|HONDA
|87
|Remy Gardner
|AUSTRALIAN
|TECH3 KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|PORTUGUESE
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|89
|Jorge Martin
|SPANISH
|PRAMAC RACING
|DUCATI
|93
|Marc Marquez
|SPANISH
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|HONDA
2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|06 March
|Qatar
|Losail International Circuit
|20 March
|Indonesia
|Mandalika International Street Circuit
|03 April
|Argentina
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|10 April
|Americas
|Circuit of The Americas
|24 April
|Portugal
|Algarve International Circuit
|01 May
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
|15 May
|France
|Le Mans
|29 May
|Italy
|Autodromo del Mugello
|05 June
|Catalunya
|Barcelona-Catalunya
|19 June
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|26 June
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|10 July
|Finland
|KymiRing
|07 August
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|21 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|04 September
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|18 September
|Aragón
|MotorLand Aragón
|25 September
|Japan
|Twin Ring Motegi
|02 October
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|16 October
|Australia
|Philip Island
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo
Images by Pramac