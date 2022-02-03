Pramac Ducati 2022

As the curtain rises for the 2022 MotoGP World Championship Pramac Racing starts again after the fantastic results of last season, first of all the “Best Independent Team” title that rewards the great work of a group celebrating their twenty-first consecutive year.

Paolo Campinoti

“The goal of this year is to keep high the level after the excellent results of last season. 2021 showed us that the hard work, combined with the great professionalism of the people who form the Team, brings great results. The relationship we created with Johann and Jorge is special and the rankings show it clearly: Best Independent Team, Best Independent Rider and Rookie of the Year, Pramac Racing’s best season. I can’t wait to start, we expect great things“.

Pramac Ducati starts the new season with a new Team Manager, after long turm incumbent Francesco Guidotti left to join KTM.

Claudio Calabresi

“It’s my first time as Team Manager and I’ll give my best to take Pramac Racing even higher. I am sure that Johann and Jorge will help us, they already have done an exceptional job in 2021. This year the challenge is fascinating: to keep high the level and grow again. We have great ambitions and we will do everything to give many satisfactions to our fans“.

Johann Zarco and Jorge Martín will be the Team’s riders for MotoGP 2022. The Frenchman, twice world champion in the Moto2 class, is back from an incredible season that crowned him “Best Independent Rider”.

Johann Zarco

“I’m really happy to run another season with Pramac Racing. Continuity is important, to improve oneself and to carry out ambitious projects. With the team we built a great relationship and I am very satisfied with what we did last season. I can’t wait to leave for tests and get on the bike. It’s going to be a great season.”

Spaniard Jorge Martin – a world champion in the Moto3 class – showed his immense talent by winning the coveted title of “Rookie of the Year” in the premier class. Both riders will have available the Ducati Desmosedici GP22 with factory specs.

Jorge Martin

“Last season was the most intense of my life, a series of strong emotions, hard moments but also of extremely happy ones. Together with Pramac Racing we have started to build something special. Last year we laid the foundation, this year we are ready for greater things”

2022 MotoGP Entry List

2022 MotoGP Entry List N° Rider ………………………… Nat Team ……………………………………………….. Bike 4 Andrea Dovizioso ITALIAN WITHU YAMAHA RNF MotoGP TEAM YAMAHA 5 Johann Zarco FRENCH PRAMAC RACING DUCATI 10 Luca Marini ITALIAN VR46 RACING TEAM DUCATI 12 Maverick Vinales SPANISH APRILIA RACING APRILIA 20 Fabio Quartararo FRENCH MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP YAMAHA 21 Franco Morbidelli ITALIAN MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP YAMAHA 23 Enea Bastianini ITALIAN GRESINI RACING MotoGP DUCATI 25 Raul Fernandez SPANISH TECH3 KTM FACTORY RACING KTM 30 Takaaki Nakagami JAPANESE LCR HONDA IDEMITSU HONDA 33 Brad Binder S-AFRICAN RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING KTM 36 Joan Mir SPANISH TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 40 Darryn Binder S-AFRICAN WITHU YAMAHA RNF MotoGP TEAM YAMAHA 41 Aleix Espargaro SPANISH APRILIA RACING APRILIA 42 Alex Rins SPANISH TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 43 Jack Miller AUSTRALIAN DUCATI LENOVO TEAM DUCATI 44 Pol Espargaro SPANISH REPSOL HONDA TEAM HONDA 49 Fabio Digiannantonio ITALIAN GRESINI RACING MotoGP DUCATI 63 Francesco Bagnaia ITALIAN DUCATI LENOVO TEAM DUCATI 72 Marco Bezzecchi ITALIAN VR46 RACING TEAM DUCATI 73 Alex Marquez SPANISH LCR HONDA CASTROL HONDA 87 Remy Gardner AUSTRALIAN TECH3 KTM FACTORY RACING KTM 88 Miguel Oliveira PORTUGUESE RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING KTM 89 Jorge Martin SPANISH PRAMAC RACING DUCATI 93 Marc Marquez SPANISH REPSOL HONDA TEAM HONDA

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar

Date Grand Prix Circuit 06 March Qatar Losail International Circuit 20 March Indonesia Mandalika International Street Circuit 03 April Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo 10 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 24 April Portugal Algarve International Circuit 01 May Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 15 May France Le Mans 29 May Italy Autodromo del Mugello 05 June Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya 19 June Germany Sachsenring 26 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 10 July Finland KymiRing 07 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 21 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 04 September San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 18 September Aragón MotorLand Aragón 25 September Japan Twin Ring Motegi 02 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 16 October Australia Philip Island 23 October Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 06 November Comunitat Valenciana Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo

Images by Pramac