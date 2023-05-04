Ducati posts record delivery results for the first quarter of 2023

Following on from a very successful 2022, which was the best year ever for Ducati in terms of deliveries, revenue and profitability, the Bologna-based manufacturer started 2023 with very positive results.

Deliveries set a new record in the first quarter of 2023 with 14,725 motorcycles conveyed to passionate customers all over the world marking a nine per cent increase compared to the same period of 2022.

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO: “After closing our best year ever in 2022, we began 2023 with strong results that confirm a company strategy that is paying off with a great outcome. Based on these positive numbers, we continue working to achieve the best possible result, with the main goal to satisfy all passionate Ducatisti in our beautiful community.”

These great results are highlighted throughout Ducati’s top markets: Italy is in the first position with 2,717 motorcycles delivered and a growth of 7 percent compared to last year’s period. The United States, which is the second-largest market for Ducati, increased deliveries by 21 percent in the first quarter of 2023 with 1,677 bikes. Germany, in third position, also gained a growth of 21 percent compared to the same period of 2022 with 1,666 motorcycles delivered.

Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales and After Sales Ducati: “The deliveries achieved in the first quarter of 2023 set a new record for Ducati, with growth in all main markets. Our trusted dealers in the world play an important part when it comes to achieving these results, and they will also be in the first line for the second edition of the ‘We Ride As One’ event that will take place on the next 6th of May. I want to thank them for their commitment to the brand along with our valuable Ducatisti.”

The Multistrada V4 in all its versions is still the most successful motorcycle in the Ducati range with 2,668 models delivered worldwide over the first three months of 2023, followed by Monster with 2,005 motorcycles. The third most appreciated model is the DesertX with 1,442 deliveries, which confirms the strategy of the brand to enlarge its product range and entering a new segment.

Ducati is present in over 90 countries with a widespread sales network that counts more than 800 dealers and keeps growing. In fact, in 2023 the Bologna-based manufacturer plans to open 55 new dealers, some of which have already been inaugurated during the first quarter of the year. Among these, there is also the first Audi Ducati Retail integration dealership for Switzerland that opened in Volketswil (Zurich) in March.