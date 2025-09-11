Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Back in July, Royal Enfield opened pre-orders for its new Goan Classic 350, a bobber-inspired spin on the hugely popular LAMS-approved single. The bikes are due to start arriving in dealerships later this month, priced from $8,890 ride-away.

Royal Enfield says the Goan Classic is a nod to the free-spirited bohemian custom hippy culture that shaped motorcycling in Goa during the 1970s and ’80s, and it definitely leans into that retro-chic brief.

There are three colourways, each with a distinct personality. Shack Black is the most understated, finished in matte black with gold logos, tribal detailing for a touch of flair, and whitewall tyres that pop against the dark bodywork. Trip Teal goes full psychedelic with vibrant teal and orange paint that carries through to the spoked rims, again paired with whitewalls. The Teal bike is undoubtedly the most in-your-face option and makes a bold statement in the flesh.

Rave Red sits somewhere between the two extremes, with a rich cherry-red tank fading into black after a white pinstripe, colour-matched rims, and more of those whitewall hoops tying the look together.

Under the skin, it’s the familiar 349 cc air-cooled single, producing a modest 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. It’s enough to flit around town, though this won’t be your weapon of choice if you plan on venturing far out of the city.

The chassis runs a twin downtube spine frame, 41 mm telescopic forks, and twin shocks, with a 19-inch front / 16-inch rear wheel combo.

Braking is via 300 mm front and 270 mm rear discs with dual-channel ABS. The ergonomics are relaxed thanks to mid-mount controls and tall bars, suiting its laid-back intent.

Swapping between solo and dual-seat configurations is a simple bolt-on affair, and the Goan Classic comes with Tripper navigation, a USB-C charging port, LED lighting, and Royal Enfield’s signature aluminium switchgear.

A full range of accessories is available too, including custom seats, bar-end mirrors, alternative grips, a touring screen, and more, letting owners tweak the styling even further.

The Goan Classic 350 may be more about vibe than velocity, but as a characterful and stylish twist on a proven platform, it looks set to find plenty of fans.

Head into your local Royal Enfield dealer to check out the Goan 350, or the Royal Enfield Australia website for more information.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Images