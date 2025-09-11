Yamaha YZR-M1 V4

Yamaha has finally lifted the covers on its long-awaited V4-powered MotoGP prototype, giving the media and paddock their first proper look during a low-key unveiling inside the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP hospitality unit at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Kazuhiro Masuda

Yamaha YZR-M1 Project Leader

“The development of the V4-equipped prototype has progressed according to a structured, phased plan. Thus far, we have completed dyno testing, followed by track correlation, and this weekend we are conducting ‘stress tests’ under real-life GP conditions. “As for the next steps: this Monday we’ll have the IRTA test with Fabio and Álex, aimed at expanding our data set. We are unable to disclose details regarding private test sessions, but we remain fully committed to the programme and are approaching each phase with the utmost diligence. “We are applying a comprehensive and disciplined approach, ensuring no aspect is overlooked. At this stage, I’m pleased to report that the progress is in line with our expectations. If all goes well this weekend and on Monday, subsequent steps include further testing at Sepang and Valencia.”

Rather than a big fanfare, it was a relatively understated affair, just a handful of Yamaha’s top brass on hand to talk through the project that marks a major shift in direction for the factory.

After decades of adhering to the inline-four layout, this new V4 represents not just an engineering reset, but a cultural one as well. Yamaha says it’s part of a “more aggressive approach” to bike development, and bringing the prototype to Round 16 shows just how early they’re getting a jump on 2026.

The likes of Takahiro Sumi, Paolo Pavesio, Kazuhiro Masuda and Max Bartolini were there to set the scene, talking up Yamaha’s renewed structure and mindset heading into next season and beyond. It’s clear they see the V4 as the key to getting back to the front.

Takahiro Sumi

Yamaha Motor Sports Development General Manager

“We have taken on an ambitious project developing a new V4 engine and a whole new bike, and it is particularly demanding when done simultaneously with the 2025 bike development. Such a challenge comes with high stakes and pressure: it’s the type of project that can only be done right when it’s not just a ‘team effort’ but a ‘company effort’, and all involved have to give it 100%. “From the start of the V4 project there were many questions to be answered, and we are still in the development stage, but one thing is for certain: our goal is to return Yamaha to winning ways with an evidence‑based approach. The V4‑powered prototype reflects one integrated project where Japan and Europe share responsibilities and expertise. Thanks to the hard work of Project Leader Kazuhiro Masuda, Technical Director Max Bartolini, the Yamaha engineers, the Yamaha Factory Racing Test Team, the test riders, the technical partners, and all others who contributed, we are able to take strategic steps and make progress. “We thank the fans for their never-failing support, and we hope that they will continue to show interest in our journey back to the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing. Exploration is part of Yamaha’s DNA. The V4‑powered prototype opens an additional technical pathway. We will race what proves most competitive.”

Much of the credit for getting the project to this point has gone to Andrea Dovizioso, now Yamaha’s rider performance advisor, and Augusto Fernández, who has taken on the bulk of the on-track testing. Between them, they’ve been quietly logging the miles at private sessions, including recent laps at Misano.

Andrew Dovizioso

Test Rider & Riders Performance Advisor

“Since the very first outing in Malaysia, the project has given me very positive feelings. From the moment I tried the V4-powered prototype, I liked it straight away. With every run the feeling has improved, and I’ve always sensed great potential. Of course, there is still work to be done, but the indications so far are very encouraging. I believe we’ve made excellent progress, and I’m really enjoying this role as a test rider. I’m working very well with the Yamaha engineers, we’re building a strong relationship and gaining a deeper understanding step by step. “I’m also very pleased with the relationship I have with Augusto. We’re working extremely well together, we share very similar feedback, and it’s both satisfying and enjoyable to collaborate with him. I really look forward to seeing him race on the new bike.”

Augusto Fernandez – Test Rider

“I’m really excited to race with the new bike. It’s an honour to be involved in such a big project for Yamaha and to be the first one to race the new bike! It will be a weekend during which we focus on improving our V4-powered prototype and define its strengths and weaknesses whilst riding with the rest of the MotoGP riders, in real time, in a race setting. So, it will be an important weekend – we get to see where we stand – so I’m really excited for this GP and can’t wait to start.”

The bike itself, shown in a plain Yamaha blue corporate livery, will turn its first competitive laps this weekend as Fernández takes a wild card start at the San Marino Grand Prix. Yamaha has been quick to stress that the run is purely about gathering data, with no expectations on results.

Fernández has also confirmed he’s signed on as an official Yamaha test rider for 2026–27, cementing his role in the brand’s next chapter. And if you want to see how the full-time riders look on the new bike, Fabio Quartararo and Álex Rins are set to throw a leg over it during Monday’s post-race test at Misano.

Paolo Pavesio

Yamaha Racing Managing Director

“The development of the V4-powered prototype is the result of a collaborative effort between Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMC) in Japan, Yamaha Motor Racing (YMR) in Europe, and a select group of technical partners, alongside the Yamaha Factory Racing Test Team. “The track will ultimately determine whether we have achieved our goals, but I’m already proud of the challenging spirit we’ve embraced in reshaping how we work: faster, more agile, and more open to leveraging our global assets, both organizationally and technically. “Within this renewed approach, signing Andrea and Augusto last year was a pivotal moment in bringing Plan V to life. Given its scope, the upcoming 850cc project, and the change in tyre supplier, having two test riders was essential. Their complementary strengths were also a key consideration: Andrea brings a development discipline that aligns perfectly with our pursuit of high-quality feedback. His decades at the top of MotoGP and deep technical expertise make him an invaluable asset. Augusto, meanwhile, has seamlessly complemented Andrea’s work, especially through his contributions in tests and wild-card entries. As a recent full-time MotoGP rider still in peak form, he’s instrumental in pushing the limits of our new V4 engine and prototype bike. These stress tests not only yield critical data but also offer a clear view of our competitive reality. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Cal Crutchlow for his work as a Test Rider over the past years. Although he has not been involved in the V4 project, we remain deeply grateful for his longstanding contributions to Yamaha‘s bike development. “Looking ahead, we’re thrilled that both Andrea and Augusto have chosen to continue their journey with us into 2026 and 2027, remaining key figures in the evolution of the V4 project. This weekend’s wild-card entry marks an exciting new chapter, one we believe will capture the attention of MotoGP fans.”

This weekend marks the public’s first look at the machine Yamaha hopes will haul them back to the front, even if, for now, it’s just quietly stretching its legs.

Yamaha YZR-M1 V4 Video