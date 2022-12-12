Save up to $1050 on MY21-22 Piaggio Beverly 400 S

Piaggio introduce the Beverly 400 S as their most refined and contemporary-styled scooter, combining the dynamic features of a large-wheel scooter, with performance, safety, comfort over long distances and ease of handling.

With 2022 coming to a close there’s also never been a better time to pick one up, with up to $1050 in savings available on MY21 and MY22 models in participating dealers, meaning the Beverly 400 S MY22 is available for $11,990 and Beverly 400 S MY21 for $11,640 – both ride-away away prices.

The Beverly 400 S takes a new Euro 5-compliant 400 cc HPE (High Performance Engine) and combines it with motorcycle chassis architecture. The single-cylinder four-valve, liquid-cooled package with electronic injection delivering reduced noise and fuel consumption, making it ideal for longer trips.

The Beverly S comes in a choice of three colours: the elegant matt Nero Tempesta black; Argento Cometa silver; and charismatic glossy orange of Aranco Sunset.

Matt graphite grey on the luggage rack, passenger footpegs, central tunnel and wheel rims makes it clear that this is a scooter with attitude, as does the black dual-material double-stitched saddle.

Other features include full LED lighting, and a multifunction 5.5 inch LCD display, alongside the keyless ignition system.

Underseat storage allows for two Jet helmets, thanks to positioning the tank at the centre of the floorboard.

Showa 35 mm forks are also run, alongside Showa forks with five-position preload adjustment. Rims are 16 inch and 14 inch front and rear respectively, for motorbike like comfort and handling, running wider tyres in the form of a 120/70 and 140/70 tyre combo.

ASR traction control is also standard, alongside two-channel ABS, and there’s a 300 mm semi-floating front rotor with dual piston caliper, with a smaller 240 mm rotor at the rear.

With Piaggio’s summer of savings, you can save up to $1050 on any MY21 and MY22 Beverly 400 S. Offer available at participating Piaggio dealers until February 1, 2023, or until stock lasts.

MODEL CURRENT NORMAL RIDEAWAY PRICE PROMOTION RIDEAWAY PRICE BUYER SAVES Beverly 400 S MY22 $13,040 $11,990 $1050* Beverly 400 S MY21 $12,640 $11,640 $1000*

Find your nearest Piaggio dealer: https://www.piaggio.com/au_EN/dealer-locator/

Terms and Conditions

Participating dealers only

Applicable to MY21 and MY22 Beverly 400 S models only

Buyer saving up to $1050 on-road costs in buyer’s state (on-road costs will vary between state)

Normal rideaway price is an average advertised rideaway price only. Rideaway price includes government charges, CTP and dealer handling charges. These charges will vary between states which will reflect variation to saving in that state.