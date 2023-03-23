Segura Eternal Jackets

Segura have introduced an eco-friendly motorcycle jacket, with the his and hers Eternal jackets made from recycled fabric.

Segura teamed up with REPREVE, a globally recognised brand for its process aimed at transforming recycled plastic bottles into high-performance textile material: recycled polyester.

Collaborating with REPREVE constitutes an assurance of the origin of the material, thanks to an efficient system of traceability and transparency in the production chain.

The mesh fixed liner of the Eternal jackets are made of REPREVE’s 100% recycled fibre material.

The outer fabric made from recycled Serica Twill textiles, chosen for its high resistance properties.

Fitment of CE Level 1 elbow and shoulder protectors is standard, with a pocket for a back protector.

The detachable BWTECH membrane making it a waterproof jacket.

Detachable full sleeve SHELLTECH Super thermal liner for customisable warmth and ventilation, adds flexibility for all weather wear.

The Eternal jackets offer complimentary his and her detailing and individually unique features to link the Segura style with the conscious and enthusiastic riders.

Available in grey or maroon for both male and female riders, for $399.95 RRP. Head into your local Segura stockist to check them out in person, or visit the Segura Australia website.