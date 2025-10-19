MotoGP 2025
Round 19 – Phillip Island Moto2 Race Report
Senna Agius (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) has etched his name into the record books, becoming the first Australian rider in Moto2 history to win on home soil. Twelve months after his maiden World Championship podium at Phillip Island, the 20-year-old delivered an unforgettable performance for the local fans, leading from start to finish in commanding fashion.
Behind him, a fierce battle unfolded for the remaining podium places, with David Alonso (CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team) grabbing second ahead of Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team). Despite settling for third, Moreira closed the Championship gap to teammate Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP), who could manage only P7 after a bruising mid-pack fight. Just two points now separate the pair heading into Sepang.
Launching superbly from the line, Agius stormed into Turn 1 to lead Lap 1 ahead of polesitter Moreira and points leader Gonzalez, with Alonso and Ayumu Sasaki (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) close behind. On Lap 3, the Aussie ran deep into Turn 1 but managed to hold firm as Moreira was shuffled back to fourth behind Alonso and Gonzalez.
By Lap 8, Alonso had moved into second place, while Moreira struck back against Gonzalez to reverse their title battle order. But up front, Agius was untouchable, already two seconds clear and pulling further away as the laps ticked by.
At the halfway mark, Gonzalez slipstreamed past Moreira into second at Turn 1, but chaos erupted behind as Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) traded elbows through Turns 4 to 10. Moreira then retaliated on Lap 13 to reclaim second, only for Gonzalez to snatch it back again one lap later, the title fight swinging with every corner.
On Lap 15, Moreira attacked again at Turn 2, with Alonso soon joining the mix as the reigning Moto3 World Champion lined up a move for the podium. Dixon continued his aggressive charge, moving past Arenas for fifth at Turn 10.
With six laps to go, Alonso climbed into third, then replicated his move at Turn 1 to demote Moreira and claim second. Gonzalez, meanwhile, began to fade, falling behind Dixon and was then muscled aside by Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team), who charged into fourth on Lap 20.
As the final laps unfolded, Agius was in a league of his own, calm, composed, and cruising toward history. Behind him, Holgado’s late push faltered after a mistake at Turn 2, while Moreira clung to third ahead of Dixon and Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing), who grabbed sixth at Gonzalez’s expense in the closing stages.
At the flag, it was Senna Agius, a dominant winner and the first Australian Moto2 Grand Prix victor, fittingly achieved at Phillip Island. Alonso secured second, Moreira third, and crucially took seven points out of Gonzalez in the title race.
Senna Agius
“I’m overjoyed! Winning at home is truly incredible. It wasn’t my first victory, as I’ve already won at Silverstone, but I only secured it on the last lap. Today, however, was completely different, as I was in the lead the whole time. I knew from Friday that I had the pace to do it. I got off to a good start, but I was a little concerned about the bike in the first two laps. However, I quickly found my rhythm and was able to pull away. Then I saw that there were 15 laps to go and thought to myself: it’s still a long way to go, but I want to see the finish line. I’m really proud to have achieved my first victory at Phillip Island. It’s fantastic to do this in my home country, where my whole family and all my friends are here. I’m lost for words, and I’ve almost lost my voice because I was screaming the whole in-lap. A big thank you to the entire Intact GP team and all my guys because we worked really hard this weekend. It’s great to reward them with a victory, and to do it this way is something amazing. Thank you, guys, I’m really proud of you all.”
Holgado finished fourth, Dixon fifth, and Baltus sixth, his late move costing Gonzalez yet another point as the Spaniard finished seventh. A tough blow for Gonzalez, but he still made the trip to parc ferme to congratulate his team-mate for the win.
Arenas, Aron Canet (Fantic Racing), and Ayumu Sasaki rounded out the top ten, with Adrian Huertas (Italtrans Racing Team) just missing out in P11.
Two points separate the title contenders, three rounds remain, and the Moto2 World Championship is still wide open. Next stop: Sepang.
Phillip Island Moto2 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
S. Agius
|
KAL
|
35m00.085
|
2
|
D. Alonso
|
KAL
|
+3.684
|
3
|
D. Moreira
|
KAL
|
+3.721
|
4
|
D. Holgado
|
KAL
|
+4.440
|
5
|
J. Dixon
|
BOS
|
+4.451
|
6
|
B. Baltus
|
KAL
|
+5.378
|
7
|
M. Gonzalez
|
KAL
|
+5.783
|
8
|
A. Arenas
|
KAL
|
+6.922
|
9
|
A. Canet
|
KAL
|
+9.842
|
10
|
A. Sasaki
|
KAL
|
+11.351
|
11
|
A. Huertas
|
KAL
|
+11.727
|
12
|
C. Veijer
|
KAL
|
+12.094
|
13
|
J. Roberts
|
KAL
|
+12.466
|
14
|
D. Binder
|
KAL
|
+12.927
|
15
|
A. Lopez
|
BOS
|
+19.516
|
16
|
I. Guevara
|
BOS
|
+19.545
|
17
|
T. Arbolino
|
BOS
|
+19.689
|
18
|
I. Ortola
|
BOS
|
+23.054
|
19
|
C. Vietti
|
BOS
|
+25.627
|
20
|
M. Aji
|
KAL
|
+25.699
|
21
|
D. Muñoz
|
KAL
|
+25.745
|
22
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
KAL
|
+26.217
|
23
|
A. Escrig
|
FOR
|
+32.863
|
24
|
J. Navarro
|
FOR
|
+46.777
|
25
|
Y. Kunii
|
KAL
|
+47.779
|
26
|
H. Voight
|
BOS
|
+1’01.394
|
NC
|
M. Ramirez
|
KAL
|
+13 laps
Phillip Island Moto2 Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Averge
|
Speed
|
1
|
I. Guevara
|
BOS
|
305.2
|
306.9
|
2
|
I. Ortola
|
BOS
|
305.6
|
306.1
|
3
|
C. Vietti
|
BOS
|
304.3
|
305.2
|
4
|
D. Binder
|
KAL
|
304.2
|
305.2
|
5
|
J. Roberts
|
KAL
|
301.8
|
305.2
|
6
|
T. Arbolino
|
BOS
|
302.6
|
304.3
|
7
|
A. Lopez
|
BOS
|
302.8
|
304.3
|
8
|
M. Aji
|
KAL
|
301.9
|
302.6
|
9
|
A. Arenas
|
KAL
|
302.0
|
302.6
|
10
|
C. Veijer
|
KAL
|
300.4
|
302.6
|
11
|
D. Alonso
|
KAL
|
301.6
|
301.8
|
12
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
KAL
|
300.4
|
301.8
|
13
|
A. Huertas
|
KAL
|
299.6
|
301.8
|
14
|
B. Baltus
|
KAL
|
300.4
|
301.0
|
15
|
M. Gonzalez
|
KAL
|
299.3
|
301.0
|
16
|
D. Holgado
|
KAL
|
300.2
|
301.0
|
17
|
A. Canet
|
KAL
|
300.5
|
301.0
|
18
|
Y. Kunii
|
KAL
|
299.1
|
301.0
|
19
|
D. Moreira
|
KAL
|
298.2
|
300.1
|
20
|
A. Escrig
|
FOR
|
298.5
|
300.1
|
21
|
A. Sasaki
|
KAL
|
300.1
|
300.1
|
22
|
D. Muñoz
|
KAL
|
298.7
|
299.3
|
23
|
M. Ramirez
|
KAL
|
297.9
|
299.3
|
24
|
H. Voight
|
BOS
|
297.3
|
299.3
|
25
|
J. Dixon
|
BOS
|
298.7
|
299.3
|
26
|
S. Agius
|
KAL
|
295.5
|
296.0
|
27
|
J. Navarro
|
FOR
|
293.5
|
294.4
Moto2 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Gonzalez
|
247
|
2
|
D. Moreira
|
245
|
3
|
A. Canet
|
212
|
4
|
B. Baltus
|
205
|
5
|
J. Dixon
|
190
|
6
|
D. Holgado
|
166
|
7
|
C. Vietti
|
141
|
8
|
S. Agius
|
133
|
9
|
A. Arenas
|
127
|
10
|
D. Alonso
|
117
|
11
|
D. Öncü
|
100
|
12
|
I. Guevara
|
99
|
13
|
J. Roberts
|
97
|
14
|
M. Ramirez
|
96
|
15
|
F. Salac
|
82
|
16
|
A. Lopez
|
76
|
17
|
I. Ortola
|
67
|
18
|
T. Arbolino
|
63
|
19
|
C. Veijer
|
57
|
20
|
A. Huertas
|
27
|
21
|
A. Sasaki
|
24
|
22
|
D. Muñoz
|
23
|
23
|
D. Binder
|
19
|
24
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
19
|
25
|
A. Escrig
|
10
|
26
|
M. Aji
|
8
|
27
|
O. Gutierrez
|
4
|
28
|
S. Garcia
|
3
|
29
|
J. Navarro
|
3
|
30
|
Y. Kunii
|
0
|
31
|
E. Fernandez
|
0
|
32
|
U. Orradre
|
0
|
33
|
N. Atiratphuvapat
|
0
|
34
|
T. Hada
|
0
|
35
|
A. Ferrandez
|
0
|
36
|
M. Pasini
|
0
|
37
|
H. Voight
|
0
|
38
|
A. Surra
|
0
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia