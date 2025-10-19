MotoGP 2025

Round 19 – Phillip Island Moto2 Race Report

Senna Agius (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) has etched his name into the record books, becoming the first Australian rider in Moto2 history to win on home soil. Twelve months after his maiden World Championship podium at Phillip Island, the 20-year-old delivered an unforgettable performance for the local fans, leading from start to finish in commanding fashion.

Behind him, a fierce battle unfolded for the remaining podium places, with David Alonso (CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team) grabbing second ahead of Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team). Despite settling for third, Moreira closed the Championship gap to teammate Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP), who could manage only P7 after a bruising mid-pack fight. Just two points now separate the pair heading into Sepang.

Launching superbly from the line, Agius stormed into Turn 1 to lead Lap 1 ahead of polesitter Moreira and points leader Gonzalez, with Alonso and Ayumu Sasaki (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) close behind. On Lap 3, the Aussie ran deep into Turn 1 but managed to hold firm as Moreira was shuffled back to fourth behind Alonso and Gonzalez.

By Lap 8, Alonso had moved into second place, while Moreira struck back against Gonzalez to reverse their title battle order. But up front, Agius was untouchable, already two seconds clear and pulling further away as the laps ticked by.

At the halfway mark, Gonzalez slipstreamed past Moreira into second at Turn 1, but chaos erupted behind as Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) traded elbows through Turns 4 to 10. Moreira then retaliated on Lap 13 to reclaim second, only for Gonzalez to snatch it back again one lap later, the title fight swinging with every corner.

On Lap 15, Moreira attacked again at Turn 2, with Alonso soon joining the mix as the reigning Moto3 World Champion lined up a move for the podium. Dixon continued his aggressive charge, moving past Arenas for fifth at Turn 10.

With six laps to go, Alonso climbed into third, then replicated his move at Turn 1 to demote Moreira and claim second. Gonzalez, meanwhile, began to fade, falling behind Dixon and was then muscled aside by Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team), who charged into fourth on Lap 20.

As the final laps unfolded, Agius was in a league of his own, calm, composed, and cruising toward history. Behind him, Holgado’s late push faltered after a mistake at Turn 2, while Moreira clung to third ahead of Dixon and Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing), who grabbed sixth at Gonzalez’s expense in the closing stages.

At the flag, it was Senna Agius, a dominant winner and the first Australian Moto2 Grand Prix victor, fittingly achieved at Phillip Island. Alonso secured second, Moreira third, and crucially took seven points out of Gonzalez in the title race.

“I’m overjoyed! Winning at home is truly incredible. It wasn’t my first victory, as I’ve already won at Silverstone, but I only secured it on the last lap. Today, however, was completely different, as I was in the lead the whole time. I knew from Friday that I had the pace to do it. I got off to a good start, but I was a little concerned about the bike in the first two laps. However, I quickly found my rhythm and was able to pull away. Then I saw that there were 15 laps to go and thought to myself: it’s still a long way to go, but I want to see the finish line. I’m really proud to have achieved my first victory at Phillip Island. It’s fantastic to do this in my home country, where my whole family and all my friends are here. I’m lost for words, and I’ve almost lost my voice because I was screaming the whole in-lap. A big thank you to the entire Intact GP team and all my guys because we worked really hard this weekend. It’s great to reward them with a victory, and to do it this way is something amazing. Thank you, guys, I’m really proud of you all.”

Holgado finished fourth, Dixon fifth, and Baltus sixth, his late move costing Gonzalez yet another point as the Spaniard finished seventh. A tough blow for Gonzalez, but he still made the trip to parc ferme to congratulate his team-mate for the win.

Arenas, Aron Canet (Fantic Racing), and Ayumu Sasaki rounded out the top ten, with Adrian Huertas (Italtrans Racing Team) just missing out in P11.

Two points separate the title contenders, three rounds remain, and the Moto2 World Championship is still wide open. Next stop: Sepang.

Phillip Island Moto2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Agius KAL 35m00.085 2 D. Alonso KAL +3.684 3 D. Moreira KAL +3.721 4 D. Holgado KAL +4.440 5 J. Dixon BOS +4.451 6 B. Baltus KAL +5.378 7 M. Gonzalez KAL +5.783 8 A. Arenas KAL +6.922 9 A. Canet KAL +9.842 10 A. Sasaki KAL +11.351 11 A. Huertas KAL +11.727 12 C. Veijer KAL +12.094 13 J. Roberts KAL +12.466 14 D. Binder KAL +12.927 15 A. Lopez BOS +19.516 16 I. Guevara BOS +19.545 17 T. Arbolino BOS +19.689 18 I. Ortola BOS +23.054 19 C. Vietti BOS +25.627 20 M. Aji KAL +25.699 21 D. Muñoz KAL +25.745 22 Z. Vd Goorbergh KAL +26.217 23 A. Escrig FOR +32.863 24 J. Navarro FOR +46.777 25 Y. Kunii KAL +47.779 26 H. Voight BOS +1’01.394 NC M. Ramirez KAL +13 laps

Phillip Island Moto2 Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Averge Speed 1 I. Guevara BOS 305.2 306.9 2 I. Ortola BOS 305.6 306.1 3 C. Vietti BOS 304.3 305.2 4 D. Binder KAL 304.2 305.2 5 J. Roberts KAL 301.8 305.2 6 T. Arbolino BOS 302.6 304.3 7 A. Lopez BOS 302.8 304.3 8 M. Aji KAL 301.9 302.6 9 A. Arenas KAL 302.0 302.6 10 C. Veijer KAL 300.4 302.6 11 D. Alonso KAL 301.6 301.8 12 Z. Vd Goorbergh KAL 300.4 301.8 13 A. Huertas KAL 299.6 301.8 14 B. Baltus KAL 300.4 301.0 15 M. Gonzalez KAL 299.3 301.0 16 D. Holgado KAL 300.2 301.0 17 A. Canet KAL 300.5 301.0 18 Y. Kunii KAL 299.1 301.0 19 D. Moreira KAL 298.2 300.1 20 A. Escrig FOR 298.5 300.1 21 A. Sasaki KAL 300.1 300.1 22 D. Muñoz KAL 298.7 299.3 23 M. Ramirez KAL 297.9 299.3 24 H. Voight BOS 297.3 299.3 25 J. Dixon BOS 298.7 299.3 26 S. Agius KAL 295.5 296.0 27 J. Navarro FOR 293.5 294.4

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 247 2 D. Moreira 245 3 A. Canet 212 4 B. Baltus 205 5 J. Dixon 190 6 D. Holgado 166 7 C. Vietti 141 8 S. Agius 133 9 A. Arenas 127 10 D. Alonso 117 11 D. Öncü 100 12 I. Guevara 99 13 J. Roberts 97 14 M. Ramirez 96 15 F. Salac 82 16 A. Lopez 76 17 I. Ortola 67 18 T. Arbolino 63 19 C. Veijer 57 20 A. Huertas 27 21 A. Sasaki 24 22 D. Muñoz 23 23 D. Binder 19 24 Z. Vd Goorbergh 19 25 A. Escrig 10 26 M. Aji 8 27 O. Gutierrez 4 28 S. Garcia 3 29 J. Navarro 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 U. Orradre 0 33 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 34 T. Hada 0 35 A. Ferrandez 0 36 M. Pasini 0 37 H. Voight 0 38 A. Surra 0

