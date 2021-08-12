Sherco 300 ST Factory Replica

Sherco has announced a limited-edition Sherco 300 ST Factory Replica, only 10 of which will be coming to Australia and will sell for $11,990.

The five-speed 300 ST Factory Replica weighs just 70kg and, as well as the Fajardo graphics kit, other features include:

• A titanium exhaust elbow;

• Tech aluminium adjustable Factory fork;

• Reiger two-way shock absorber;

• Lightened front rim;

• Red billet hubs;

• Neken handlebars;

• S3 Hard Rock red footpegs;

• Galfer front and rear brake discs;

• Braktec hydraulic brakes and clutch;

• Oxia red anodised cylinder head; and

• S3 #5 handlebar grips.

If you’d like to secure one of the 10 units arriving in Australia, contact your local Sherco dealer now: https://www.sherco.com.au/dealers