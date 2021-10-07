2022 Sherco ST Factory pricing starts at $10,490

Pricing for Sherco’s 2022 ST Factory Trials range has been set with the new to Australia 125 ST Factory kicking things off at $10,490. The 250 ST Factory will retail for $11,690 and 300 ST Factory for $11,990, with arrival into dealers expected late November at this stage.

The French-built 125 ST Factory, 250 ST Factory and 300 ST Factory will go on sale complete with updated graphics and a new red cylinder head while maintaining the premium Factory components – Morad aluminium rims, Michelin tyres, Tech forks, Reiger shock, S3 Hard Rock footpegs, Braktec master cylinder and a Galfer brake disc.

The engines in the 250 and 300 also have a taller second gear in 2022 guise, while the three models are based on the same chassis platform – starting with the tubular section chrome-moly frame.

The arrival of the 125 ST Factory breaks new ground for Sherco in Australia, with the light and responsive machine an ideal skill-development platform. It’s easy and comfortable to ride especially for juniors and adults yearning for something a little less taxing.

The 250 ST Factory and 300 ST Factory add more intensity into the moto trials equation, engineered to traverse the most demanding terrain and take riders to the top of competition – or just epic private outings if that’s more your thing.

Contact your local Sherco dealer for more information about the 2022 Factory moto trials range.

2022 Sherco Factory Trials Range Specs