2022 CFMOTO Tax Time deals on ATV, UTV and SSV line-ups

The end of the financial year is fast approaching, which means ‘CFMOTO TAX TIME DEALS’ for selected models in the ATV, UTV and SSV line-ups are now available.

The cracking tax time promotion will run from May 2 until June 30, 2022 – supported by high stock levels for all popular models such as the top-selling UFORCE 600 EPS.

During the two-month promotional period, CFMOTO ATV customers will receive:

A free protector bar kit valued at $749 with every CFORCE 400, CFORCE 400 EPS (electronic power steering) and CFORCE 520 EPS purchase; and

A free CFMOTO generator valued at $1399 with every CFORCE 625 EPS, CFORCE 625 EPS Touring and CFORCE 1000 EPS Overland purchase.

The kit includes the front protector bar, rear protector bar and a pair of side bars.

The 3000w CFMOTO generator, which is now available in a new black livery, is just the ticket for when you’re off the grid or in need of an emergency backup.

Lightweight, compact and ultra-portable, the generator is powered by a 70cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine and has a large five-litre petrol tank. Outlets include dual 240V, 15-amp outlets, which are protected by hinged weatherproof covers, as well as a 12V, 8-amp DC outlet.

UTV and SSV customers don’t miss out either, with the following deals during the promotional period:

A 3.99 per cent finance offer on the UFORCE 600 EPS (for eligible ABN holders); and

A free CFMOTO generator valued at $1399 with every purchase of the impossibly enjoyable corner-carving ZFORCE 1000 EPS sports side-by-side.

All offers are valid during the promotional period or until stocks last.

Contact your local CFMOTO dealer now to take advantage of the 2022 CFMOTO TAX TIME DEALS.