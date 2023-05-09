Great deals on CFMOTO ATVs, UTVs and SSVs for a limited time

With the end of the financial year looming and the Government’s temporary full expensing (TFE) rules on accelerated deductions set to conclude, CFMOTO Australia has released a series of attractive tax time deals for buyers looking for a bargain on work vehicles for the farm.

Just like in years past, CFMOTO’s Tax Time Deals will run from May 1 until June 30, 2023 – supported by high stock levels for all popular models.

During the two-month promotional period, customers will receive:

A FREE Farm Spec Kit consisting of front and rear protector bars, a set of heavy-duty A-arm guards and a canvas seat cover, valued at $999 with every CFORCE 520 EPS purchase; and

A free CFMOTO i30 3000w generator valued at $1499 with every CFORCE 625 EPS, CFORCE 625 EPS Touring, CFORCE 850 EPS and CFORCE 1000 EPS purchase; and

A FREE Youth Starter pack including a helmet, goggles, ATV cover and a CFMOTO teddy bear, valued at $250 with every CFORCE 110 and CFORCE 110EV sports youth ATV purchase.

UTV and SSV customers don’t miss out either, with the following deals during the promotional period:

A 2.9% farmer finance on the UFORCE 600 EPS (for eligible ABN holders); and

$500 off the recommended retail price on UFORCE 1000 EPS; and

A free CFMOTO i30 3000w generator valued at $1499 with every purchase of the impossibly enjoyable corner-carving ZFORCE sports side-by-side range.

The lightweight, compact and ultra-portable, the CFMOTO i30 generator is powered by a 70cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine and has a large five-litre petrol tank. Outlets include dual 240V, 15-amp outlets, which are protected by hinged weatherproof covers, as well as a 12V, eight-amp DC outlet.

All offers are valid during the promotional period or while stocks last. Contact your local CFMOTO off-road dealer now to take advantage of the 2023 CFMOTO tax time deals.

For more information see the CFMOTO Australia website (link).

The Fine Print

*CFMOTO TAX TIME DEALS is valid from 01/05/2023 to 30/06/2023. Warranty conditions apply. 2 year/unlimited km CFMOTO Warranty applies to all CFMOTO ATV and UTV models. A 12 month/unlimited km CFMOTO Warranty applies to all CFMOTO ZFORCE models. Model pricing and specifications may change without notice. Contact your CFMOTO Dealer to confirm pricing and model specification. CFMOTO has no affiliation to Quadbar. The Quadbar OPD is installed by your CFMOTO Dealer during pre-delivery. Under the legislation, YOUTH quads do not require an OPD and have no minimum tilt angle. Due to the mandatory fitment of an Operator Protection Device (OPD) by the Consumer Goods Safety Standard (stage two), the CFORCE 1000 EPS OVERLAND will not be sold with the two storage boxes as shown in the images.