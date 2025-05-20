TeamMoto Honda Gold Coast

In a major industry accolade, TeamMoto Honda Gold Coast has proudly been named the Queensland Honda Motorcycle Dealer of the Year for 2024. This well-deserved recognition highlights the dealership’s commitment to excellence in customer service, expert product knowledge, and passion for the Honda brand.

A Win for the Riders – And the Team Behind Them

At the heart of this achievement is Dealer Principal Steve and his dedicated team, who have built a reputation across the Gold Coast for delivering a premium customer experience—whether you’re buying your first bike, upgrading your current ride, or coming in for a service.

The QLD Dealer of the Year title isn’t handed out lightly. It recognises superior performance across key areas including customer satisfaction, sales, service quality, and brand representation. And for TeamMoto Honda Gold Coast, it’s proof that their rider-first approach is hitting the mark.

What Makes TeamMoto Honda Gold Coast Stand Out?

With so many dealerships to choose from, here’s why TeamMoto Honda Gold Coast continues to earn rider loyalty year after year:

Unrivalled Customer Experience – The team goes the extra mile to match every rider with the right bike and provide aftersales support that exceeds expectations.

In-Depth Honda Expertise – The staff are not just salespeople—they're enthusiasts. Their passion for the brand means you get genuine, expert advice every time.

Comprehensive Range – Whether you're chasing a brand-new CRF, a reliable commuter, or something for weekend fun, there's a huge range of new and used Honda motorcycles to choose from—backed by genuine parts and accessories.

Community Involvement – From hosting local ride events to supporting grassroots riders, the dealership is a proud and active part of the Gold Coast motorcycling community.

Thank You to the Customers

Steve and the team are quick to point out that this award belongs not just to them—but to the loyal riders who’ve supported the dealership over the years.

“We’re incredibly honoured to receive this recognition,” said Steve. “But it’s really our customers who make it possible. Their trust and ongoing support push us to raise the bar every day.”

Experience the Award-Winning Difference

If you haven’t yet visited TeamMoto Honda Gold Coast, there’s never been a better time. Whether you’re in the market for your next Honda, need expert servicing, or want to gear up with quality accessories, the team is ready to help.

Drop in and discover why they’re Queensland’s Honda Motorcycle Dealer of the Year for 2024.

