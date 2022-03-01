2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 S updates
Ducati have presented a new Iceberg White livery for their 2022 Multistrada V4 S alongside some tech tweaks which refine the suspension and infotainment systems on Ducati’s 170 horsepower adventure-touring rolling showcase of technology.
The Multistrada V4 S is available in four levels of trim, Essential, Radar, Travel & Radar and Full, with the new colour scheme joining the Ducati Red and Aviator Grey options. The V4 S in white starts at $36,400 Ride Away.
Updates to the electronics focus on the electronic suspension’s semi-automatic function with a new ‘Minimum Preload’ setting that allows a reduction in the height of the motorcycle for an easier reach to the ground.
This can be combined with the accessory lower suspension kit, which offers shorter fork and shock springs, as well as a revised stand which reduces seat height by 20 mm, as well as the low seat taking a further 30 mm off. Including accessories this gives a seat height range between 790 and 875 mm.
Software updates are also seen on the infotainment systems, with improvements to the Ducati Connect and Human-Machine Interface (HMI), with these updates also available to existing owners of the V4 S, with Ducati contacting owners regarding the update starting in Europe.
Alongside the model updates is also an extended accessory range, with a set of aluminium bags joining the already mentioned lowered suspension kit.
The aluminium side panniers and top case are designed by Centro Stile Ducati and made in collaboration with Givi, with a combined 76 litre capacity on the panniers, plus an additional 41 litres for the top case.
Both are designed to be filled from above, with internal waterproof bags also available as an accessory that can pull double duty as hand luggage.
2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Specifications
|Engine
|V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
|Displacement
|1,158 cc
|Bore x Stroke
|83 mm x 53.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|14.0:1
|Power
|170 hp (125 kW) @ 10,500 rpm
|Torque
|12.7 kgm (125 Nm, 92 lb ft) @ 8,750 rpm
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic fuel injection system, Ø46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes
|Transmission
|Six-speed
|Primary Drive
|Straight cut gears, ratio 1.8:1
|Final Drive
|Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z42
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
|Frame
|Aluminum monocoque frame, double-sided swingarm
|Front Suspension
|Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Fully adjustable monoshock, electronic adjustment, with Ducati Skyhook Suspension
|Wheels
|Light alloy cast, 3″ x 19″, 4.5″ x 17″
|Tyres
|Pirelli Scorpion Trail II, 120/70 ZR 19, 170/60 ZR 17
|Travel
|170 mm / 180 mm
|Front Brakes
|2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc 4-piston, radial master cylinder
|Rear Brake
|Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper
|Dash
|6.5″ TFT colour display with Ducati Connect and full-map navigation system
|Kerb Weight
|243 kg
|Seat Height
|Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,567 mm
|Rake
|24.5°
|Trail
|102.5 mm
|Tank Capacity
|22 l
|Equipment
|Riding Modes, Power Modes, ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Daytime Running Light, Ducati Cornering Light, Ducati Brake Light, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension, Ducati Quick Shift, Cruise control, Hands-free, Backlit handlebar switches, 6.5″ TFT colour display with Ducati, Connect and full-map navigation system, Full LED, headlight
|Warranty
|24 months (48 months**), unlimited mileage
|Service Intervals
|15,000 km (9,000 miles) / 24 months
|Valve Check
|60,000 km (36,000 miles)
|Emissions Standard
|Euro 5
|Consumption
|6.5 l/100 km