2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 S updates

Ducati have presented a new Iceberg White livery for their 2022 Multistrada V4 S alongside some tech tweaks which refine the suspension and infotainment systems on Ducati’s 170 horsepower adventure-touring rolling showcase of technology.

The Multistrada V4 S is available in four levels of trim, Essential, Radar, Travel & Radar and Full, with the new colour scheme joining the Ducati Red and Aviator Grey options. The V4 S in white starts at $36,400 Ride Away.

Updates to the electronics focus on the electronic suspension’s semi-automatic function with a new ‘Minimum Preload’ setting that allows a reduction in the height of the motorcycle for an easier reach to the ground.

This can be combined with the accessory lower suspension kit, which offers shorter fork and shock springs, as well as a revised stand which reduces seat height by 20 mm, as well as the low seat taking a further 30 mm off. Including accessories this gives a seat height range between 790 and 875 mm.

Software updates are also seen on the infotainment systems, with improvements to the Ducati Connect and Human-Machine Interface (HMI), with these updates also available to existing owners of the V4 S, with Ducati contacting owners regarding the update starting in Europe.

Alongside the model updates is also an extended accessory range, with a set of aluminium bags joining the already mentioned lowered suspension kit.

The aluminium side panniers and top case are designed by Centro Stile Ducati and made in collaboration with Givi, with a combined 76 litre capacity on the panniers, plus an additional 41 litres for the top case.

Both are designed to be filled from above, with internal waterproof bags also available as an accessory that can pull double duty as hand luggage.

2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Specifications