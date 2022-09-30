Aprilia Tuareg 660 Test Days

Aprilia Australia are running a set of comprehensive test-ride programs to give prospective Tuareg 660 owners a taste of the all-new adventure bike in real-world conditions – bitumen and bush.

Only 80 spots will be available over the weekend of October 29-30 based at Heartswood, Yarra Glen – the foothills of Melbourne’s motorcycling mecca. Test rides in NSW and QLD will be announced at later dates.

Customers need to secure their spot by registering via Eventbrite. Simply choose your preferred test ride time slot, complete your booking and turn up! A $39 fee confirms your booking and includes an Aprilia gift pack (a Tuareg 660 t-shirt and trucker cap).

You’ll need to arrive 15 minutes early for the compulsory rider briefing.

Heartswood Tuareg 660 Test Rides

WHEN: October 29-30

WHERE: Heartswood, 25 Bell Street, Yarra Glen, VIC

HOW: Book via Eventbrite now

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/aprilia-tuareg-adv-test-rides-tickets-427765507147 (link)

COST: $39 (includes an Aprilia gift pack a Tuareg 660 t-shirt and trucker cap)

User-friendly and born for exploring, the new Aprilia Tuareg 660 is designed to withstand the toughest off-road riding while guaranteeing touring comfort and offering plenty of fun.

Highlights fitted as standard include

Advanced rider electronics – adjustable on the fly

Cruise control

Fully adjustable KYB suspension with 240mm travel

18-litre fuel capacity

Tubeless tyres

An exceptionally low centre of gravity

Available in LAMS and full-power models

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is available from $22,230 ride-away. For more information see the Aprilia Australia website.

For a run down on the bike see:

Aussie pricing announced for Aprilia Tuareg 660