Triumph Chrome Collection 2023

Following on from the bespoke Gold Line Edition range, today Triumph have announced a new Chrome Collection of ten new limited-edition motorcycles.

The Chrome Collection celebrates Triumph’s state-of-the-art chrome-detailing facility and the expert teams of specialist design and manufacturing engineers who have perfected the process over many years, across hundreds of accessories, beautiful badges and detailing.

The result is a flawless chrome finish every time – distinctive, stylish and exquisitely hand-crafted.

Encompassing Triumph’s legendary Bonneville line-up and the world leading Rocket 3, each of the 10 new limited editions feature a unique Chrome Edition scheme, chosen specifically to reflect each model’s rich heritage.

Together with the great performance, neutral handling and modern capability of the Modern Classics range, these stunning specials combine contemporary design with nostalgic echoes of the Bonneville’s deep and rich history.

Available to order now, these exclusive limited editions will arrive in Australian dealerships from early 2023 and will be available for one year only.

Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition

Bold and impressive chrome fuel tank with Jet Black accent

Matching Jet Black fly screen, headlight bowls, front mudguard, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork

$36,890 rideaway

Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition

Striking chrome fuel tank with eye-catching and distinctive Diablo Red accent

Complemented with Jet Black headlight bowls and fly screen, front mudguard, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork

$37,900 rideaway

Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition

Flawless chrome tank with heritage-inspired Meriden Blue painted accents

Classic Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels

$22,350 rideaway

Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition

Elegant chrome tank with a Jet Black painted overlay and Triumph triangle tank badging

Jet Black mudguards and side panels

$23,995 rideaway

Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition

Beautiful chrome fuel tank with stylish Brooklands Green painted tank stripe

Brushed aluminium mudguards and heatshield, with Jet Black headlight bowl and side panels

$26,410 rideaway

Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition

Exquisitely crafted chrome tank with bold Diablo Red Surround

Jet Black mudguards, side panels and headlight bowl

$23,995 rideaway

Thruxton RS Chrome Edition

Stunning heritage-inspired full chrome tank with a subtle and classy Jet Black painted seam

Matching Jet Black mudguards, side panels, seat cowl and headlight bowl

$27,390 rideaway

Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition

Contemporary Cobalt Blue tank with beautiful Chrome Edition metal stripe, complementing the classic chrome badges and fuel filler cap Jet Black mudguards and side panels

$19,380 rideaway

Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition

Distinctive Red Hopper scheme with eye-catching Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills, elegant Jet Black tank stripe and Triumph triangle tank badging with metal detailing

Contrasting Jet Black mudguards and side panels with new red and silver logo graphics

$17,320 rideaway

Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition

Distinctive Brooklands Green scheme with classic Jet Black tank stripe, bold Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills and Triumph triangle tank badging with chrome detailing

Jet Black mudguards, side panels and frame cowl

$19,690 rideaway

Triumph Chrome Collection 2023 Ride Away Pricing