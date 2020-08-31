Triumph Street Scrambler Motorcycle

Model Years 2019-2020

Triumph Street Twin Motorcyle

Model Years 2019-2021

217 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

Misrouted harness wiring may become damaged by the lower lug on main frame headstock when the handlebars are rotated.

What are the hazards?

Damaged wiring harness may cause the engine to stall, and increase the risk of injury and death of the rider or other road users in an accident.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted and asked to present their motorcycle to an authorised Triumph dealers to have recall work carried out free of charge. A new VIN label protector will be fitted to the motorcycle to prevent contact between the wiring and the headstock lug. Some motorcycles may also need a rework of the harness.