PRA No. – 2020/18506
Campaign Number – SRAN 584
Date published – 31 Aug 2020
Supplier – PS Importers Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Australian Triumph Dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 December 2018 – 17 August 2020
Triumph Street Scrambler Motorcycle
Model Years 2019-2020
Triumph Street Twin Motorcyle
Model Years 2019-2021
217 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
Misrouted harness wiring may become damaged by the lower lug on main frame headstock when the handlebars are rotated.
What are the hazards?
Damaged wiring harness may cause the engine to stall, and increase the risk of injury and death of the rider or other road users in an accident.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted and asked to present their motorcycle to an authorised Triumph dealers to have recall work carried out free of charge. A new VIN label protector will be fitted to the motorcycle to prevent contact between the wiring and the headstock lug. Some motorcycles may also need a rework of the harness.
PRA No. – 2020/18491
Campaign Number – SRAN582
Date published – 30 Aug 2020
Supplier – PS Importers Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Australian Triumph Dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 2 March 2020 – 21 August 2020
Tiger 900
Tiger 900 GT
Tiger 900 Rally
Tiger 900 GT Pro
Tiger 900 Rally Pro
Tiger 900 GT Low motorcycles
Model Year 2020
74 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
The motorcycle’s rear reflex reflector may become loose or fall off.
What are the hazards?
If the reflector is missing, affected motorcycles may be less visible to drivers of other vehicles, which could increase the risk of a crash, resulting in injury or death of the rider.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected motorcycles will be asked to contact Australian Triumph dealers to make an appointment to have the rear reflex reflector replaced free of charge.