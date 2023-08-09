Honda Red Adventure Demonstration Day

Honda first Red Adventure Demonstration Day for 2023 is on Saturday September 9, and will offer 20-25 minute test rides on the Honda adventure range out of the Maryvale Crown Hotel, QLD.

Available units for testing are the CRF1100 Africa Twin, new XL750 Transalp, CB500X and CRF300 Rally, with bookings essential to secure your spot, and can be made by calling HART on 03 9270 1377 or booking online at hart.honda.com.au (link).

To take part you’ll need to have the appropriate licence and riding gear, including your own helmet, jacket, jeans, boots and gloves as a minimum. You’ll also need to sign a Honda Indemnity form.

On the day, Honda Motorcycles will have Daryl Beattie leading the test rides on a 20–25 minute ride with a mixture of gravel and asphalt roads.