ProComp2 dual stage filter for Rottweiller Performance Intake kits

Unifilter Australia have released replacement air filters for those who chose the Rottweiller Performance intake kit for their KTM 790, 890 or Norden 901.

Available as a ProComp2 dual stage filter designed for the ultimate protection in more serious off-road adventure riding, the O2Rush single stage option is suited to more road-based touring.

Features and advantages include:

Dual Stage filter layers (ProComp2 Only)

Soft seal technology

100% Increase in filter surface area using corrugated foam

High air flow

Re-usable

Australian Made

These Unifilters are designed for the Rottweiller Performance intake kit that can be fitted to KTM & Husqvarna models from 2019 inwards.

That’s the 790 and 890 KTM Adventure variants and Husqvarna Norden 901, with the ProComp2 for primarily off-road or heavy adventure use, and the O2Rush for more touring type applications.

The ProComp2 is part number AU1456ST, and available for $65.80 RRP. The O2Rush Race Ready is part number O2R1456 and available for $47.79 RRP.

For best results use with Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil.

Unifilter motorcycle air filters are available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia and New Zealand.