2022 Beta XTrainer 250 & XTrainer 300

The first step in the Beta enduro range, the XTrainer, aims to be a an easy to ride and versatile machine and for model year 2022 the Italian models will feature a lower 910 mm seat height and tip the scales at just 98 kg.

The 250 and 300 cc engines are designed to offer smooth, manageable power delivery, with automatic oil injection and easy to access external power valve adjustment.

The 300 engine is completely revised, with a new larger bore cylinder, new piston and new power valve. The crankshaft is revised for the shorter piston stroke, while the cylinder head is all new to match the other updated components.

The engine control unit map is all new, ensuring smoother and more progressive throttle response and linear power delivery, tying into the aim of an easier handling and smoother overall machine.

Both the 250 and 300 models also feature a clutch with diaphragm springs for a lighter and more progression action, helping reduce rider fatigue. Engagement and disengagement has also been improved, with the clutch capable of transmitting more torque and three spring preload levels are available to further customise the setup.

A new starter motor also ensures easy starting even in the most difficult of situations where reliability is important. Electronics are also updated, making components easier to remove or replace, alongside boosted reliability.

Finally the XTrainer 250 and 300 feature new graphics and plastics to further differentiate themselves from the outgoing models.

The 2022 Beta Xtrainer 250 and XTrainer 300 are both expected from August, 2021. The Beta XT 250 will be available for $11,195 and the Beta XT 300 for $11,495. Pricing does not include pre-delivery or on-road costs. See the Beta Motor Australia website for more information.