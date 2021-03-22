Vespa 75th Anniversary Models

There are few Italian icons of design that have stood the test of time but Vespa is certainly one of them. Despite production being largely shifted to production facilities the company owns in Vietnam, the proven recipe in regards to styling remains largely unchanged.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the marque Vespa are releasing special editions of the Primavera 150 and GTS 300. Pricing of these two 2021 variants of the range is not yet available but they are slated to arriver in Australia around the middle of this year.

The Vespa 75th body, all-steel as always, is presented in “Giallo 75th”, an original metallic yellow that acts as a contemporary interpretation of hues in vogue in the 1940s.

The side panels and front mudguard display the number 75 in a slightly stronger shade, creating a modest two-tone effect, which is repeated on the front of the scooter, where the traditional “tie” is an opaque “Giallo Pirite” yellow.

A special nubuck leather saddle with edge in Grigio Fumo grey, wheel rims painted in grey and a host of chrome-plated details, including the “tie” ornaments, the badge on the front mudguard, the instrument cluster surround, the muffler cover, the rear-view mirrors and, on the GTS only, the foldaway passenger foot-pegs.

The rear luggage rack, another distinctive feature of the Vespa 75th, is also chrome-plated: it houses a complimentary round bag whose shape replicates the typical spare wheel holder. Made from the same nubuck leather as the saddle, the bag has a shoulder strap for easy carrying, and clips on the luggage rack with a quick-release mechanism. It comes with a waterproof cover.

In technology terms, the Vespa 75th represents the top of the Vespa range: all the models of this anniversary version are equipped with a 4.3” TFT colour display, while the fully digital instrument cluster makes the best possible use of the capabilities of the Vespa MIA smartphone connectivity system.