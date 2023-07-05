Win a piece of Harley-Davidson history:

The limited-edition Electra Glide Revival

As celebrations of 120 years of Harley-Davidson continue, enthusiasts now have the chance to own their very own piece of H-D history with the opportunity to win a limited-edition Electra Glide Revival.

The first model in the Icons collection, the Electra Glide is a modern reproduction of the 1969 classic. Loaded with all of the current technology including Reflex Defensive Rider Systems, Boom! Box GTS 6.5 Radio with Apple CarPlay compatibility and powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, this unmistakable silhouette recreates that moment in time with tri-tone paint and period correct badging.

The Icons collection is an extraordinary series of Harley-Davidson motorcycles inspired by the most recognisable and sought-after models. Each Icon motorcycle celebrates H-D’s signature colours, designs, and parts and merges them with the latest technology.

As a rare and limited edition model only produced once, this competition is an opportunity too good to ride away from.

For your chance to win, purchase a special edition 120th Anniversary pin for $35. The more pins you buy, the more chances to win.

The electronic draw will take place at Harley-Davidson’s highly anticipated 2023 National H.O.G. Rally at The Bend Motorsport Park, Adelaide on September 23rd. Enter at https://hog120.com/win-the-revival/

The Fine Print

* Terms and conditions apply, please click here to view the full conditions of the competition entry. Authorised under NSW Permit No TP/02472, ACT Permit No TP 23/00264. You need to be an Australian Resident and over 18 to enter.