New Ducati dealer on NSW Central Coast

Ducati Australia has welcomed Worthington Motorcycles on the New South Wales Central Coast into the dealership family, with the successful dealer group opening its new Ducati showroom at a grand opening last weekend.

A name synonymous with European brands, Worthington Motorcycles has long been the go-to destination for motorcycle sales and service on the Central Coast. With the addition of the Ducati brand, Worthington Motorcycles will further expand the brand’s national dealer network, in a year experiencing unprecedented global sales growth.

As a family-run business, the Worthington team knows a thing or two about heritage and building a legacy, having offered exceptional sales and service support to the community for decades. Dealer Principal, Brad Worthington, was proud to be joining the Ducati family.

Brad Worthington

“The team and I have always revered the Italian passion and heritage of the Ducati brand and products, and we can’t wait to offer our Central Coast customers the chance to experience that special flair for design and performance for themselves.”

Reflecting on the momentum continuing to build within its dealer network, Managing Director of Ducati Australia and New Zealand, Mr. Sergi Canovas, said the time was right to further increase the brand’s footprint in Australia.

Sergi Canovas

“Ducati is setting sales and racing records equally in every corner of the globe right now. It is an extremely proud moment for all of us to be partnering with experienced operators like Worthington Motorcycles, and have them invest in the success of our brand. The future certainly looks bright.”

Having now commenced trading, the Worthington Motorcycles Ducati Showroom is open at 5 Kangoo Road, Kariong in New South Wales, offering sales and service support to Ducatisti on the Central Coast.