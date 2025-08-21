King of the Baggers 2025

Harley-Davidson’s Kyle Wyman is now all but assured of reclaiming the King of the Baggers crown after Indian’s Troy Herfoss was disqualified from the second race at Mid-Ohio last weekend.

Sanction Wording

Aft most section of machine main frame is filled with approximately 3.4 pounds of rigid epoxy. Team stated that the epoxy material is ballast. The use of epoxy does not comply with section 2.3.10.a/b/c of the Technical Regulations.

Herfoss initially crossed the line ahead of Wyman, banking a crucial 25 points for Indian, but those points were stripped after his disqualification was upheld on appeal. The win and the points for it were then awarded to Wyman.

That swing in fortune gives the Harley-Davidson rider a commanding 97-point lead in the standings, with only 100 points still in play. Barring something extraordinary, the title looks destined to return to Milwaukee.

Indian riders still occupy second through fourth in the standings, but only Loris Baz retains a mathematical shot at stopping Wyman’s charge. For that longshot scenario to play out, Wyman would need to fail to finish all four remaining races, while Baz would have to win every single one of them.

King of the Baggers 2025 Points