Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT)

It seems as though everyone is getting in on the clutchless manual action in the motorcycle world of late. KTM showed off and raced their AMT prototype at Erzberg, BMW released details of their Automated Shift Assistant, Honda already has add their latest E-Clutch system and made it available on some models, alongside their long-running DCT options, now Yamaha has unveiled their new Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT).

The Y-AMT system provides a finger-operated manual shift ‘MT’ or fully automatic ‘AT’ modes. There is no conventional shift pedal installed.

Using manual transmission (MT), fast and precise gear shifts take just one touch of a button without manually operating a clutch lever. Shifts are controlled with the index finger and thumb via two see-saw shifting levers – a plus lever for upshifts and a minus lever for downshifts. For greater control in sportier riding, the plus lever can also be pulled to shift up and pushed to shift down with the index finger alone, offering greater freedom, as there is no need to remove the thumb from the handlebars. The lever’s size, position and stroke have been designed to be ideal while wearing gloves, meaning only a minimal amount of finger movement is required to perform shifts.

Yamaha claim that the clutch actuation is highly progressive, providing the rider with completely natural operation at all speeds.

MT has been developed to amplify the fun of sports riding by maximising the power characteristics of Yamaha’s crossplane-concept engine designs and sportiest ride modes. Yamaha claims that the speed and precision of each shift is more consistent than when using even the latest quick-shifter.

Using the fully automatic transmission (AT), riders can choose between two programmes to suit different riding scenarios – easily switchable at any time via the press of a dedicated thumb-operated ‘mode’ button.

Those looking for a spirited ride on the open road can opt for ‘D+’, which offers a sporty gear change by shifting later in the rev range to maintain the thrill of the ride while still offering the benefits of a fully automatic transmission.

Riders commuting or putting in long distances on the motorways can opt for ‘D’ mode, which delivers a softer gear shift experience, while maintaining a low rpm, to maximise rider confidence during low speed, urban riding and manoeuvrability.

While in AT, the rider can also shift manually at any time by simply using the see-saw shift levers.

Yamaha has long been at the forefront of motorcycle automatic shifting, developing the YCC-S (Yamaha Chip Controlled Shift) system for the FJR1300 sports tourer almost two decades ago. YCC-S featured an automatic hydraulic clutch actuation system that allowed the rider to change gear manually using a finger-operated gear lever.

In many ways, YCC-S was ahead of its time, and now, as a result of Yamaha’s technological development, Y-AMT is set to change the face of sports riding.

Yamaha claims that the Y-AMT system is the most sporting solution in the two-wheeled sector, providing an innovative alternative for the next generation of motorcyclists who crave the exhilaration and performance of a manual gearbox while gaining the convenience of a fully automatic transmission.

Unlike the hydraulically actuated YCC-S system, Y-AMT utilises two electric actuators to perform the functions traditionally carried out by the rider’s left hand and foot. The system weighs in at only 2.8 kg. It has been designed to allow for a slim and lightweight installation, ensuring Yamaha’s famed compact chassis design philosophy is intact with the engine no wider, retaining the light feeling of a conventional motorcycle and preserving the machine’s handling or performance.

Working in conjunction with Yamaha’s ‘ride-by-wire’ throttle control system (YCC-T), switchable ride modes and cruise control functions, a Y-AMT equipped motorcycle can be configured for all kinds of riding.

Where previous similar transmissions for motorcycles have typically been aimed at touring applications, Y-AMT has been developed to enhance the purity of sports riding, allowing the rider to better focus on the more thrilling aspects of the ride. The proof will be in the pudding…