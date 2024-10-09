2025 Yamaha YZF-R9

Yamaha has finally pulled the covers off the long-awaited YZF-R9 overnight.

While the YZF-R9 promises to be an affordable sporting road bike with a punchy engine, great suspension and brakes, this will also be yet another entry into Supersport competitions around the world that are now parity-balanced via a control Mektronik ECU.

The YZF-R9 will join the likes of Ducati’s Panigale V2, MV Agusta’s F3, Triumph 765 and KTM’s still to be fully revealed 990 RC R in Supersport competitions. These models race alongside traditional 600 Supersport machines such as the CBR600RR, ZX-6R and Yamaha’s own YZF-R6.

Parity is not only achieved via the Mektronik ECU but also via other limited model-specific modifications, such as aftermarket camshafts being allowed in some 600 cc machines, and various other machine-specific allowances on a case by case basis, such as air-box modifications.

The YZF-R9 is powered by Yamaha’s evocative 890 cc CP3 triple which in this incarnation sports different gear ratios to make it more suitable for track use. Yamaha is not releasing power figures at this stage for some reason, but it is fair to say that it will be around the 117 horsepower boasted by the current generation of the engine used in other models.

At 9.7 kg the gravity cast Deltabox frame is the lightest ever used in a Yamaha Supersport model and uses the engine as a stressed member. Compared to Yamaha’s other CP3 models, the R9’s base frame is stiffer in all three directions: torsional, longitudinal and lateral.

The YZF-R9 tips the scales at 195 kg wet with its 14-litre fuel tank full and is suspended by new fully-adjustable KYB components. 43 mm forks up front and a new model of rear shock that Yamaha says features a new low-speed valve that is a first for a motorcycle.

Braking should definitely be a highlight with 320 mm disc rotors clamped by Brembo Stylema calipers via stainless steel brake lines fed by a Brembo radial master cylinder and, according to Yamaha, ‘aggressive pad compounds’.

Aero is all the rage these days and Yamaha claim that the YZF-R9 is the most aerodynamically efficient model they have ever made, even better than what they managed to achieve with the delectable YZF-R6.

The YZF-R9 also includes winglets below the lights and Yamaha claim that front wheel lift is reduced by 6-7 per cent in a straight line. When combined with the front spoiler and ‘M-duct’ this increases to ten per cent cornering.

The R9’s electronics have been derived from the R1 and include a six-axis IMU feeding information to the suite of electronic rider aids. Three integrated riding modes, ‘Sport’, ‘Street’, and ‘Rain’ are complemented by the option to pre-set two Custom modes, and four Track modes.

This allows the creation of specific YRC settings to suit certain situations or conditions by altering the level of electronic support such as, get ready for an acronym avalanche, Power delivery (PWR), Traction Control (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS), Brake Control (BC), Back Slip Regulator (BSR), Engine Brake Management (EBM) and front wheel Lift Control (LIF), all of which can be set directly through the R9’s YRC settings screen or via Yamaha’s MyRide smartphone app. The R9 also features a launch control system and there is an option to turn off the rear ABS.

Yamaha’s third generation Quick Shift System (QSS) allows clutchless up-shifts and down-shifts.

With the Y-Trac app, lap and sector times can be logged as well as machine data including lean angle, engine rpm, gear position, speed, throttle position and the levels of support from the electronic support systems, such as traction control. GPS location data input can be via a rider’s smart phone, but should the rider want to use a GPS unit on the bike, Y-TRAC can be linked to the Garmin GLO2. Y-Trac also offers the option for a ‘Virtual Pitboard’, where the rider’s pit crew can send messages to their dash board while out on track. R9 owners can sign up for a free trial version of the app, or subscribe to the premium subscription.

The YZF-R9 is expected to land in Australian Yamaha dealership from May and has been priced at $23,199 ride away as an introductory offer.

2025 YZF-R9 at a glance

Renowned 890cc liquid-cooled CP3 engine with ride-by-wire Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T®) system

Assist & slipper clutch

Yamaha third-generation quickshifter

Lightweight gravity-cast aluminium frame

New fully adjustable high-spec KYB forks and rear shock

Brembo Stylema calipers

Brembo radial master cylinder

Aerodynamic winglets

Full color 5-inch TFT display

Smartphone connectivity

Advanced six-axis IMU

Four-level power delivery mode (PWR)

Nine level lean-sensitive Traction Control System (TCS)

MotoGP-developed three-level Slide Control System (SCS)

Three-level Lift Control System (LIF)

Lean-sensitive Brake Control System (BC) with ABS

Two-level Engine Brake Management (EBM)

Back Slip Regulator (BSR)

Launch Control (LC)

Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) with preset and customisable settings

Rear ABS off function

Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter (YVSL)

Full LED lighting

Intuitive new switchgear

Cruise control

14 Litre fuel tank

195 kg wet

Available May 2025

Pricing – $23,199 Ride Away

