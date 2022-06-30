Yamaha factories to go carbon-neutral by 2035
Yamaha Motor is accelerating its carbon neutrality goal for its factories worldwide to 2035. This represents a 15-year jump as the original target year to achieve carbon neutrality in the revised Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050 announced in July 2021 was 2050.
To achieve this new goal, Yamaha will push initiatives centred on minimising its energy use as well as relying on cleaner energy. The projected result of these moves by 2035 is a 92 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions (compared to 2010) from production operations at domestic and international Yamaha Motor factories.
Remaining CO2 emissions will be offset by internationally recognized methods to carry out Yamaha’s plan to achieve carbon neutrality at all its factories.
Strategies to reach this goal will include:
- Minimise energy use by defining only energy truly required for creating products as having value, while considering all other types of energy consumption as targets for improvement.
- Implement auto-shutdowns of equipment to aim for zero standby and fixed energy consumption.
- Introduce equipment of minimal size with minimal energy requirements but still delivering high productivity in order to secure significant energy savings.
- Switch to Chubu Electric Power’s Shizuoka Green Denki (zero-carbon hydroelectric power) at all facilities and worksites under the jurisdiction of the HQ from July 2022. Gradually switch to carbon-free power use at other domestic and international group companies, targeting a complete global switch to carbon-free electricity by 2030.
- Continue installations of solar panels to increase the ratio of self-generated electric power.
- Drive the shift from fossil fuels to renewable power sources by introducing electric versions of industrial furnaces and other heat-generating factory equipment, steam-free air conditioning, and more.