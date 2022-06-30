Yamaha factories to go carbon-neutral by 2035

Yamaha Motor is accelerating its carbon neutrality goal for its factories worldwide to 2035. This represents a 15-year jump as the original target year to achieve carbon neutrality in the revised Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050 announced in July 2021 was 2050.

To achieve this new goal, Yamaha will push initiatives centred on minimising its energy use as well as relying on cleaner energy. The projected result of these moves by 2035 is a 92 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions (compared to 2010) from production operations at domestic and international Yamaha Motor factories.

Remaining CO2 emissions will be offset by internationally recognized methods to carry out Yamaha’s plan to achieve carbon neutrality at all its factories.

Strategies to reach this goal will include: