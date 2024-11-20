Yamaha Motorcycle Recalls
Yamaha XSR700 Recall
Recall number – REC-006182
Campaign number – MC270
Original published date – 19 November 2024
YAMAHA MTM660/690 (XSR700)
Year range – 2022-2024
Affected units – 256
Variant applicability – All variants within this model
Yamaha MT07LA/HO Recall
Recall number – REC-006183
Campaign number – MC270
Original published date – 19 November 2024
YAMAHA MTN660/690 – MT07LA/HO
Year range – 2023-2024
Affected units – 1,453
Variant applicability – All variants within this model
Yamaha XTZ690/D – Tenere/Tenere World Raid Recall
Recall number – REC-006186
Campaign number – MC270
Original published date – 19 November 2024
Yamaha XTZ690/D – Tenere/Tenere World Raid
Year range – 2022-2024
Affected units – 724
Variant applicability – All variants within this model
Yamaha MTT690 – MT07TRA (Tracer 7) Recall
Recall number – REC-006185
Campaign number – MC270
Original published date – 19 November 2024
Yamaha MTT690 – MT07TRA (Tracer 7)
Year range – 2023-2024
Affected units – 18
Variant applicability – All variants within this model
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing process, the clutch may not fully disengage when the clutch lever is pulled all the way to the handlebar. If this occurs, it could cause an unintended movement of the vehicle.
What are the hazards?
An unintended movement of the vehicle may increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injuries or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Yamaha dealership to schedule an appointment to have the clutch replaced, free of charge.
Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.
Contact name – Customer Relations
Contact phone – 1300 277 137
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications