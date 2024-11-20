Yamaha Motorcycle Recalls

Yamaha XSR700 Recall

Recall number – REC-006182

Campaign number – MC270

Original published date – 19 November 2024

YAMAHA MTM660/690 (XSR700)

Year range – 2022-2024

Affected units – 256

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List.

Yamaha MT07LA/HO Recall

Recall number – REC-006183

Campaign number – MC270

Original published date – 19 November 2024

YAMAHA MTN660/690 – MT07LA/HO

Year range – 2023-2024

Affected units – 1,453

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List.

Yamaha XTZ690/D – Tenere/Tenere World Raid Recall

Recall number – REC-006186

Campaign number – MC270

Original published date – 19 November 2024

Yamaha XTZ690/D – Tenere/Tenere World Raid

Year range – 2022-2024

Affected units – 724

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List.

Yamaha MTT690 – MT07TRA (Tracer 7) Recall

Recall number – REC-006185

Campaign number – MC270

Original published date – 19 November 2024

Yamaha MTT690 – MT07TRA (Tracer 7)

Year range – 2023-2024

Affected units – 18

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing process, the clutch may not fully disengage when the clutch lever is pulled all the way to the handlebar. If this occurs, it could cause an unintended movement of the vehicle.

What are the hazards?

An unintended movement of the vehicle may increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injuries or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Yamaha dealership to schedule an appointment to have the clutch replaced, free of charge.

Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Customer Relations

Contact phone – 1300 277 137

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications