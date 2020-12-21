PRA No. – 2020/18603

Date published – 20 Dec 2020

Campaign number – MC125

Supplier – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Yamaha Motorcycle Dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 16 September 2015 – 24 September 2020

Motorcycle Models Affected

Yamaha NMAX (GPD125-A) Scooter Model Year 2015

168 affected scooters (click for VIN list)

Yamaha NMAX (GPD150-A) Scooter Model Years 2017 – 2020

575 affected scooters (click for VIN list)

What are the defects?

The Rear Reflector Assay may not comply with the Australian Design Rules (ADR) 47 for reflection luminosity.

What are the hazards?

If the reflector has insufficient luminosity, affected scooters may be less visible to drivers of other vehicles, which could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death of the rider and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected scooters should immediately contact a Yamaha Dealer to arrange an appointment to have the Rear Reflector Assay replaced, free of charge.

Consumers can find their nearest authorised Yamaha dealership by visiting https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au. For further information, contact Yamaha by phone on 1300 593 600.