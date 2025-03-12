1962 Aermacchi 250 Ala d’Oro DS

With Phil Aynsley

Aermacchi’s first four-stroke model was the 1956 175 cc Chimera. The OHV motor was soon used for competition in the form of the 1957 175 Ala d’Oro (Golden Wing). This produced 16 hp at 8000 rpm and went on to be the main competition to Morini’s Settebello in Italian national racing.

A 250 cc version appeared in 1960, becoming the company’s first entry into Grand Prix racing. Initially producing 22 hp this was increased to 26 hp by the following year and 28 hp in 1962.

In 1963 the motor was redesigned to employ a shorter stroke (72 x 61 mm) with output raising to 32 hp at 10,000 rpm.

Aermacchi then introduced a 350 cc in 1964 (74 x 80 mm) that made 33 hp at 8000 rpm. While the bike never won a GP race, Renzo Pasolini finished third in the 1966 championship and Kel Carruthers repeated that podium feat in 1968, by which time the bike’s output was up to 42 hp at 9000 rpm.

Factory rider Alberto Pagani scored a ninth in the Dutch TT at Assen in the 250’s debut year (1960) and followed that up with a fifth place at the Belgian GP. As a result of this promising beginning the company began offering a limited number of production racers (the DS) from 1962.

Output was a lowish 28 hp at 9000 rpm, but with good low-end torque and a light weight of 102 kg, overall performance was competitive.

The long-stroke (66 x 72 mm) motor used a four-speed gearbox and the top speed was just over 160 km/h. The bike seen here is a 1962 250 cc DS.

1962 Aermacchi 250 Ala d’Oro DS Specifications

1962 Aermacchi 250 Ala d’Oro DS Engine 246 cc, air-cooled single cylinder, four-stroke Power 24.8 hp (18.1 kW) @ 8500 rpm Bore x stroke 66.0 x 72.0 mm Fuel system Carburettor. DellÓrto Gearbox Four-speed Transmission Chain final drive Clutch Wet multiplate Suspension Hydralic telescopic forks, swingarm Wheels 2.50 x 18, 2.75 x 18 in Brakes 180 mm Expanding brake front and rear L x W x H 1940 x 520 x 860 mm Dry weight 110 kg Fuel Capacity 17 L

Aermacchi 250 Ala d’Oro DS Gallery