2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Review

Motorcycle Test by Adam Child ‘Chad’ – Images Tim Keeton

In 2015 Ducati introduced the world to the ‘Land of Joy’, and its highly anticipated Scrambler. The whole ‘Land of Joy’ thing seems a bit corny but with it Scrambler created a new niche hyped by hipster imagery and glamourous locations. It was aimed at a new generation of potential Ducati owners, those more concerned about persona and personalisation rather than performance.

Once you removed the hipster image, there was no hiding the fact the Scrambler was an excellent entry-level bike into the Ducati brand – simple and easy to use, yet fun. Ducati updated the Scrambler for 2019, it wasn’t an enormous step forward over the older model, but the improvements were substantial, especially with the introduction of cornering ABS.

Ducati’s Scrambler, in both 803 cc and 1079 cc (1100) formats, has been a sales, brand, and marketing success for the Italians. As we move into 2021, Ducati has simplified the Scrambler range, removed the Café Racer and Full Throttle, and introduced one new model, the Nightshift. We snatched the keys off Ducati as soon as the bike arrived and took the new Scrambler for a spin.

Enter the Nightshift…

Back in 2015, at the launch of the original bike when I first rode the then-new Scrambler, I very much admired its simplicity. Nothing has changed. Just jump on, press the starter button, and ride. The air-cooled motor has been diluted by Euro-5 restrictions, but the attractive, twin-stacked exhaust beats out enough decibels for it to offer some character.

The straightforward air-cooled L-twin is loosely based on the old Ducati Monster 796 (803 cc) engine (which produced a quoted 87 bhp). Bore and stroke are the same, but valves, injectors, exhaust, intake, and airbox are all completely different. In 2019 Ducati introduced a hydraulic clutch instead of the conventional cable, and in 2021 the motor remains unchanged.

The ‘base’ of the engine is over 10-years-old and outputs 72 hp at 8250rpm and 66.2 Nm at 5700 rpm. These figures may not impress your mates down the pub, but the engine is bulletproof, eminently usable and, importantly in this market, attractive. Ducati could have gone searching for more power with a modern, water-cooled engine but it wouldn’t have had the visual charm and character of the simple air-cooled L-twin.

Power delivery is smooth and friendly, and there is a lovely connection to the throttle, even at low speeds. Peak torque is at just 5700 rpm so there’s no real need to rev the twin; instead, short-shift and enjoy the usability of the Desmo motor. All of the 72 hp is accessible. That flat torque curve gives great drive from anywhere and, combined with typical Scrambler lightness, you soon realise this is anything but a slow bike.

I’ve ridden numerous miles on different variants of the Scrambler over the years, and I’m always pleasantly surprised by its sprightly and well-measured performance, which generally proves more than enough for the road, while also comfortably cruising at highway speeds without it feeling out of breath.

Experienced riders dropping down in capacity to a Scrambler may miss the lack of over-rev and might pine for little more excitement towards the top-end, but the target audience of new and inexperienced riders will appreciate its accessibility. After all, almost any gear will do! And around town the hydraulic clutch is light, the gearbox is smooth… it’s just a delight to ride, and as useful as it is attractive.

As you’d expect, economy is ample for a low revving air-cooled twin. Ducati claim 4.3 L/100 km. I managed a little less at 4.5 L/100 km, which gives you a theoretical tank range of just over 240 km from the 13.5 L fuel tank. A fuel gauge was added in 2019, rather than a fuel light, and you’re going to need to start looking for fuel at around 190-200km, not too bad.

With reasonably welcoming ergonomics and a comfortable new flat seat, embarking on some serious miles on the Nightshift isn’t unthinkable. I spent a full day in the saddle without any comfort complaints.

It’s all about fun

The straight and narrow handlebars, book-ended by racy bar-end mirrors and retro-looking side-mounted number boards, give the impression of a radical riding position, whereas it’s much more easy-going than it appears. The new ’bars are not as effortless to use as the traditional Scrambler bars, but, equally, they aren’t extreme or uncomfortable, even at low speeds and around town.

For reference, I’m only 170 cm and taller riders may find the ’bars more compromising, but they aren’t as extreme as you might think – the Nightshift may appear to have a sporty edge but, in reality, it’s as extreme as a game of mini-golf.

The only downside to the new ’bars are the bar-end mirrors, which some people love and some people hate, and that the steering is a little slower. On the standard Scrambler, you’re upright, turning with wide, friendly ’bars. On the Nightshift you’re further forward in the chassis, and more over the fuel tank, which gives it a racier feel.

You feel more compelled to hang off the Scrambler mid-corner rather than sit back and simply turn in a traditional manner. I like it, though; the riding position encourages you to tuck in and push the lightweight chassis a little more. With an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear shod with off-road-looking rubber, it shouldn’t really work that well, but it does.

In 2019 Ducati revised the suspension, increasing the static sag on the rear to improve the ride, making it more forgiving with added travel. But this hasn’t turned the Scrambler into a bouncing mess; it still holds its line and the basic chassis with just pre-load adjustment on the Kayaba rear shock works well enough. The bike is light at 173 kg dry (20 kg lighter than the Desert Sled version), flickable and almost toy-like at times.

However it is just as happy on the faster stuff as it is cutting up traffic around town. The Pirelli MT60 tyres work well in both the dry and the wet and offer great feedback. You can have real fun on the Scrambler and carry corner speed with confidence. Even when you push on, the bike still performs and is far more capable than it seems to be.

A single 330 mm disc up front is gripped by a Brembo radial caliper, while cornering Bosch ABS was also introduced on the 2019 upgrade. As the Nightshift is so light, the single-disc stopper is capable and not too abrupt. The introduction of cornering ABS was an applauded addition for new and experienced riders alike and isn’t intrusive. As mentioned, cornering ABS carries on from the previous model, yet there are still no additional rider aids like traction control.

You could ask if sophisticated rider aids are needed on a relatively slow-revving air-cooled Ducati that has excellent mechanical grip and feedback anyway. Possibly not, but new riders might be more attracted to the competition which has TC as standard.

Tech wise, it’s relatively basic, but the Nightshift features very neat Ducati Performance LED indicators which are also self-cancelling. There is also an LED DRL headlight, as per the previous model. The USB under the seat is a nice touch and comes in handy.

Individual enough for you?

For me, the Nightshift is attractive, but if it isn’t individual enough for you there is a host of accessories to personalise the bike further. One of the fun characteristics of the Scrambler range is you can add or remove parts easily, they are relatively simple to work on, there is a hefty catalogue of different exhausts, rear-ends and accessories to choose from.

Ducati hasn’t stopped with the bikes; there is a huge range of attractive Scrambler clothing, from hats and watches, to leather jackets and helmet bags. Sometimes it’s hard not to get hooked on the hipster thing…

The only real downside, or rather discussion point, is price. When the first Ducati Scrambler was introduced in 2015 it was pitched at a price-competitive $12,990 + ORC, and represented a relatively inexpensive way into the aspirational Ducati brand. However, today’s entry-level Scrambler has edged up in price.

The base, Euro-5 Icon Dark is now $14,790 ride away, and the bike we have on test, the new Nightshift, is $18,000 ride-away. The price hike has much to do with an ever-changing global economy, and in Ducati’s defence, the Scrambler has advanced significantly from that first model.

The verdict

The Ducati Scrambler range has been an enormous success story for the Italians. Away from the hipster image and very ingenious marketing, the new Nightshift carries forward the original bike’s qualities, namely being easy to ride, fun, lightweight, good-looking, and driven by a charismatic engine with enough performance for the road.

The Nightshift is an excellent first bike, and a comfortable first step into the Ducati brand. The fact it looks like a one-off special and not a standard production bike only adds to its charm. We are now bang on $18,000 ride away for an entry-level Ducati. Yes, I know it’s a prestigious brand, and the bike looks spectacular, but I think the increase in price from the original in 2015 might be a little too much for first-time buyers – only time will tell.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Specifications