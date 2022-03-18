SBK 2022 Round Two – QLD Raceway
Alpinestars Superbike FP2
You ain’t seen nothing yet… That was the word around the pits after FP1.
Mike Jones had comprehensively dominated that opening session, putting in no less than 11 x 1m08s, the best of which was a 1m08.398.
Pit talk though tells us that we can expect more than a second to be lopped off that time tomorrow. There is chatter that 1m06s are not out of the question, and that the front running race pace could be in the mid 1m07s, a second under the old lap record here at QLD Raceway…
Time will tell on those scores, but we had been put on notice that 1m07s would be coming this afternoon.
A lot of riders, particularly Queensland based riders and teams have put in plenty of laps here during pre-season testing, but the Boost Mobile Ducati squad have had only half a day and thus are bit behind the eight-ball here compared to most of the field.
Bryan Staring and DesmoSport Ducati have put in plenty of laps here, and believe that there is a lot more left in their package than what was shown in FP1 this morning. That was the overwhelming sentiment up and down the majority of pit-lane ahead of this FP2 session. You ain’t seen nothing yet….
FP2 got underway at 1320 in warm sultry conditions, par for the course here really out at Queensland Raceway in March.
Bryan Staring and Wayne Maxwell were the early pacesetters in this FP2 session, a 1m08.531 to Bryan and a 1m08.693 for Wayne. Still some way from the 1m08.398 set by Jones this morning.
Bryan Staring crashed at turn six with ten minutes to go in the session while still atop the standings. Matt Walters also fell late in the session at turn four.
Wayne Maxwell then dropped in the fastest time of the day so far, a 1m08.281, only to be gazumped a few minutes later by Mike Jones with a 1m07.967, he backed that up with a 1m08.154 on his next lap.
Cru Halliday went P3 late in the session to push Staring further back to fourth. Then it was the Maxima Oils BMW duo of Josh Waters and Glenn Allerton in P6-7 respectively ahead of Troy Herfoss and Arthur Sissis. Lachlan Epis ninth and Anthony West rounding out the top ten. But, I don’t think we have seen anything yet…
Alpinestars Superbike FP2
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m07.967
|273
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|1m08.281
|277
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m08.335
|272
|4
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|1m08.531
|274
|5
|Josh WATERS
|BMW M RR
|1m08.635
|271
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|1m08.682
|272
|7
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m08.829
|273
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m09.323
|272
|9
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW M RR
|1m09.348
|270
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m09.674
|269
|11
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m09.754
|269
|12
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m10.025
|269
|13
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m10.181
|267
|14
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati V4R
|1m10.322
|268
|15
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m10.470
|264
|16
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m10.638
|271
|17
|Matthew WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10RR
|1m11.323
|266
|18
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m11.574
|267
|19
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda CBR RR
|1m12.037
|260
|20
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m13.720
|259
|21
|John BURNS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m17.935
|23
Michelin Supersport FP2
Johnny Lytras dominated the opening Supersport practice session and he carried that form into FP2, although Jack Hyde and Olly Simpson closed the gap.
Jack Hyde achieved that P2 despite running off the track late in the session.
Tom Edwards still has a little time to find but I think we can expect him to bridge that gap to the front trio by race day.
Michelin Supersport FP2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|1m11.864
|2
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|+0.324
|3
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+0.430
|4
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|+0.717
|5
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|+0.848
|6
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|+1.270
|7
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|+1.517
|8
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|+1.630
|9
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|+1.893
|10
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|+2.004
|11
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|+2.021
|12
|Troy GUENTHER
|Yamaha
|+2.139
|13
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|+2.188
|14
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|+3.355
|15
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki
|+3.796
|16
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|+4.429
Dunlop Supersport 300
Cam Dunker made significant progress in the second 20-minute Dunlop Supersport 300 session to top proceedings ahead of Glenn Nelson and James Jacobs.
Dunlop Supersport 300 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|1m22.801
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|+0.125
|3
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|+0.505
|4
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki
|+0.734
|5
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki
|+1.230
|6
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|+1.322
|7
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|+1.412
|8
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|+1.451
|9
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|+1.509
|10
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|+1.641
|11
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|+1.731
|12
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|+1.949
|13
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|+2.012
|14
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|+2.047
|15
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+2.383
|16
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|+2.568
|17
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+3.188
|18
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|+4.412
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP2
Glenn Nelson topped the second R3 Cup session of the day ahead of Taiyo Aksu and Cameron Dunker.
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP2 Results
|Pos
|Bike
|Machine
|Time/Gap
|1
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|1m22.653
|2
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|+0.265
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|+0.591
|4
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|+1.184
|5
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|+1.400
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|+1.402
|7
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|+1.407
|8
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+1.522
|9
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|+1.606
|10
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|+1.657
|11
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|+1.682
|12
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+1.862
|13
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|+1.905
|14
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|+2.487
|15
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|+2.495
|16
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|+2.945
|17
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|+3.197
|18
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|+4.448
Yamaha OJC FP2
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha
|1m35.580
|2
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|+0.451
|3
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|+0.726
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|+0.794
|5
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha
|+1.234
|6
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha
|+1.309
|7
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha
|+1.362
|8
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha
|+1.534
|9
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|+1.542
|10
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha
|+1.890
|11
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|+2.482
|12
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha
|+3.036
|13
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|+4.400
|14
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha
|+4.486
|15
|James WEAVE
|Yamaha
|+4.914
|16
|Lachlan MOODY
|Yamaha
|+5.728
|17
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha
|+7.343
|18
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha
|+8.252
|19
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha
|+8.806
TBC
Sidecars FP2
TBC
When the flag drops the bullshit stops, let’s go….
|2022 ASBK Round Two Schedule
|Friday 18th March
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|14.35
|14.55
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Free Practice 3
|20 mins
|15.00
|15.25
|Michelin Supersport
|Free Practice 3
|25 mins
|15.30
|15.50
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Free Practice 3
|20 mins
|15.55
|16.25
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Free Practice 3
|30 mins
|16.30
|16.45
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 3
|15 mins
|16.50
|17.05
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 3
|15 mins
|Saturday 19th March
|9.00
|9.20
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|9.25
|9.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|9.50
|10.15
|Michelin Supersport
|Qualifying 1
|25 mins
|10.20
|10.40
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|10.45
|11.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Timed Practice
|35 mins
|11.25
|11.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|11.45
|12.05
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 1
|6 Laps
|12.10
|12.30
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|12.30
|13.15
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|45 mins
|13.15
|13.35
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|13.40
|14.05
|Michelin Supersport
|Qualifying 2
|25 mins
|14.10
|14.25
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|14.25
|14.35
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media 1
|10 mins
|14.35
|14.55
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Race 1
|10 Laps
|15.00
|15.15
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|15.30
|15.45
|Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12)
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|15.50
|16.05
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Race 1
|6 Laps
|16.10
|16.30
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 2
|6 Laps
|16.35
|16.55
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|Sunday 20th March
|8.10
|8.15
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|8.20
|8.25
|Michelin Supersport
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|8.30
|8.35
|Dunlop Supersport 300 & Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|8.40
|8.50
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Warm Up
|10 mins
|8.55
|9.00
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.08
|9.23
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|Race 2
|6 Laps
|9.28
|9.58
|Michelin Supersport ^
|Race 1
|14 Laps
|10.03
|10.23
|Dunlop Supersport 300 ^
|Race 2
|10 Laps
|10.31
|11.11
|Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS)
|Race 1
|16 Laps
|11.19
|11.39
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup ^
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|11.40
|12.40
|Lunch – ASBK Pit Party
|60 mins
|12.40
|13.00
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|Race 3
|6 Laps
|13.05
|13.35
|Michelin Supersport *
|Race 2
|14 Laps
|13.40
|14.00
|Dunlop Supersport 300 *
|Race 3
|10 Laps
|14.10
|14.50
|Alpinestars Superbike *
|Race 2
|16 Laps
|15.00
|15.20
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps
|15.25
|15.45
|Horsell Australian Sidecars ^
|Race 3
|6 Laps
|* ASBK Live TV coverage
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Symmons Plains Raceway – Launceston TAS 20 – 23 October
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup
|Round 7 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC TBA – November
|TBC
|Round 8 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 2 – 4 December
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 4 December