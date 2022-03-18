SBK 2022 Round Two – QLD Raceway

Alpinestars Superbike FP2

You ain’t seen nothing yet… That was the word around the pits after FP1.

Mike Jones had comprehensively dominated that opening session, putting in no less than 11 x 1m08s, the best of which was a 1m08.398.

Pit talk though tells us that we can expect more than a second to be lopped off that time tomorrow. There is chatter that 1m06s are not out of the question, and that the front running race pace could be in the mid 1m07s, a second under the old lap record here at QLD Raceway…

Time will tell on those scores, but we had been put on notice that 1m07s would be coming this afternoon.

A lot of riders, particularly Queensland based riders and teams have put in plenty of laps here during pre-season testing, but the Boost Mobile Ducati squad have had only half a day and thus are bit behind the eight-ball here compared to most of the field.

Bryan Staring and DesmoSport Ducati have put in plenty of laps here, and believe that there is a lot more left in their package than what was shown in FP1 this morning. That was the overwhelming sentiment up and down the majority of pit-lane ahead of this FP2 session. You ain’t seen nothing yet….

FP2 got underway at 1320 in warm sultry conditions, par for the course here really out at Queensland Raceway in March.

Bryan Staring and Wayne Maxwell were the early pacesetters in this FP2 session, a 1m08.531 to Bryan and a 1m08.693 for Wayne. Still some way from the 1m08.398 set by Jones this morning.

Bryan Staring crashed at turn six with ten minutes to go in the session while still atop the standings. Matt Walters also fell late in the session at turn four.

Wayne Maxwell then dropped in the fastest time of the day so far, a 1m08.281, only to be gazumped a few minutes later by Mike Jones with a 1m07.967, he backed that up with a 1m08.154 on his next lap.

Cru Halliday went P3 late in the session to push Staring further back to fourth. Then it was the Maxima Oils BMW duo of Josh Waters and Glenn Allerton in P6-7 respectively ahead of Troy Herfoss and Arthur Sissis. Lachlan Epis ninth and Anthony West rounding out the top ten. But, I don’t think we have seen anything yet…

Alpinestars Superbike FP2

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 1m07.967 273 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m08.281 277 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m08.335 272 4 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 1m08.531 274 5 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 1m08.635 271 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m08.682 272 7 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m08.829 273 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m09.323 272 9 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 1m09.348 270 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m09.674 269 11 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m09.754 269 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m10.025 269 13 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m10.181 267 14 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R 1m10.322 268 15 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m10.470 264 16 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m10.638 271 17 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m11.323 266 18 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m11.574 267 19 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR RR 1m12.037 260 20 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m13.720 259 21 John BURNS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m17.935 23

Michelin Supersport FP2

Johnny Lytras dominated the opening Supersport practice session and he carried that form into FP2, although Jack Hyde and Olly Simpson closed the gap.

Jack Hyde achieved that P2 despite running off the track late in the session.

Tom Edwards still has a little time to find but I think we can expect him to bridge that gap to the front trio by race day.

Michelin Supersport FP2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 1m11.864 2 Jack HYDE Yamaha +0.324 3 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha +0.430 4 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha +0.717 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha +0.848 6 Ty LYNCH Yamaha +1.270 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha +1.517 8 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha +1.630 9 Tom DRANE Yamaha +1.893 10 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha +2.004 11 Chris QUINN Yamaha +2.021 12 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha +2.139 13 John QUINN Yamaha +2.188 14 Rhys BELLING Yamaha +3.355 15 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki +3.796 16 Noel MAHON Yamaha +4.429

Dunlop Supersport 300

Cam Dunker made significant progress in the second 20-minute Dunlop Supersport 300 session to top proceedings ahead of Glenn Nelson and James Jacobs.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 1m22.801 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha +0.125 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha +0.505 4 James JACOBS Kawasaki +0.734 5 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki +1.230 6 Henry SNELL Yamaha +1.322 7 Liam WATERS Yamaha +1.412 8 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha +1.451 9 Jai RUSSO Yamaha +1.509 10 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha +1.641 11 Laura BROWN Yamaha +1.731 12 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha +1.949 13 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha +2.012 14 Hayden NELSON Yamaha +2.047 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha +2.383 16 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha +2.568 17 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha +3.188 18 Clay CLEGG Yamaha +4.412

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP2

Glenn Nelson topped the second R3 Cup session of the day ahead of Taiyo Aksu and Cameron Dunker.

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP2 Results

Pos Bike Machine Time/Gap 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 1m22.653 2 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha +0.265 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha +0.591 4 Liam WATERS Yamaha +1.184 5 Henry SNELL Yamaha +1.400 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha +1.402 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha +1.407 8 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha +1.522 9 Laura BROWN Yamaha +1.606 10 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha +1.657 11 Jai RUSSO Yamaha +1.682 12 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha +1.862 13 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha +1.905 14 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha +2.487 15 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha +2.495 16 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha +2.945 17 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha +3.197 18 Clay CLEGG Yamaha +4.448

Yamaha OJC FP2

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha 1m35.580 2 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha +0.451 3 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha +0.726 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha +0.794 5 Alexander CODEY Yamaha +1.234 6 Levi RUSSO Yamaha +1.309 7 Cameron RENDE Yamaha +1.362 8 Sam DRANE Yamaha +1.534 9 Harrison WATTS Yamaha +1.542 10 John PELGRAVE Yamaha +1.890 11 William HUNT Yamaha +2.482 12 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha +3.036 13 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha +4.400 14 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha +4.486 15 James WEAVE Yamaha +4.914 16 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha +5.728 17 Toby JAMES Yamaha +7.343 18 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha +8.252 19 Nixon FROST Yamaha +8.806

Sidecars FP2

When the flag drops the bullshit stops, let’s go….

2022 ASBK Round Two Schedule Friday 18th March Start Finish Class Event Duration 14.35 14.55 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Free Practice 3 20 mins 15.00 15.25 Michelin Supersport Free Practice 3 25 mins 15.30 15.50 Dunlop Supersport 300 Free Practice 3 20 mins 15.55 16.25 Alpinestars Superbike Free Practice 3 30 mins 16.30 16.45 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Free Practice 3 15 mins 16.50 17.05 Horsell Australian Sidecars Free Practice 3 15 mins Saturday 19th March 9.00 9.20 Horsell Australian Sidecars Qualifying 20 mins 9.25 9.45 Dunlop Supersport 300 Qualifying 1 20 mins 9.50 10.15 Michelin Supersport Qualifying 1 25 mins 10.20 10.40 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Qualifying 1 20 mins 10.45 11.20 Alpinestars Superbike Timed Practice 35 mins 11.25 11.40 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying 1 15 mins 11.45 12.05 Horsell Australian Sidecars Race 1 6 Laps 12.10 12.30 Dunlop Supersport 300 Qualifying 2 20 mins 12.30 13.15 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 45 mins 13.15 13.35 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Qualifying 2 20 mins 13.40 14.05 Michelin Supersport Qualifying 2 25 mins 14.10 14.25 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying 2 15 mins 14.25 14.35 ASBK TV Track Time Media 1 10 mins 14.35 14.55 Dunlop Supersport 300 Race 1 10 Laps 15.00 15.15 Alpinestars Superbike Qualifying 1 15 mins 15.30 15.45 Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12) Qualifying 2 15 mins 15.50 16.05 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race 1 6 Laps 16.10 16.30 Horsell Australian Sidecars Race 2 6 Laps 16.35 16.55 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race 1 8 Laps Sunday 20th March 8.10 8.15 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Warm Up 5 mins 8.20 8.25 Michelin Supersport Warm Up 5 mins 8.30 8.35 Dunlop Supersport 300 & Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Warm Up 5 mins 8.40 8.50 Alpinestars Superbike Warm Up 10 mins 8.55 9.00 Horsell Australian Sidecars Warm Up 5 mins 9.08 9.23 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^ Race 2 6 Laps 9.28 9.58 Michelin Supersport ^ Race 1 14 Laps 10.03 10.23 Dunlop Supersport 300 ^ Race 2 10 Laps 10.31 11.11 Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS) Race 1 16 Laps 11.19 11.39 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup ^ Race 2 8 Laps 11.40 12.40 Lunch – ASBK Pit Party 60 mins 12.40 13.00 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup * Race 3 6 Laps 13.05 13.35 Michelin Supersport * Race 2 14 Laps 13.40 14.00 Dunlop Supersport 300 * Race 3 10 Laps 14.10 14.50 Alpinestars Superbike * Race 2 16 Laps 15.00 15.20 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup ^ Race 3 8 Laps 15.25 15.45 Horsell Australian Sidecars ^ Race 3 6 Laps * ASBK Live TV coverage

2022 ASBK Calendar