2022 Sherco ST Factory Trials Replica

Sherco’s limited-edition ST Factory Replica trials model returns to Australia in 2022 in strictly limited numbers and this time in two configurations: 250 cc and 300 cc.

Based on the current ST Factory models, the Factory Replica offers special graphics replicating the machine that Spaniard Jeroni Fajardo rides in both the indoor and outdoor world moto trials titles. Plus a whole host of trick standard features:

A titanium exhaust elbow

Tech aluminium adjustable Factory fork

Reiger two-way shock absorber

Lightened front rim

Red billet hubs

Neken handlebar

S3 Hard Rock red footpegs

Galfer front and rear brake discs

Braktec hydraulic brakes and clutch

Oxia red anodised cylinder head

S3 chain guard

S3 #5 handlebar grips

Just 10 units of each model will be coming to Australia, with pricing at $12,490 RRP for the 300 ST Factory Replica and $12,190 RRP for the 250 ST Factory Replica.

Both models will be arriving in Australia in late June/early July 2022, but contact your local Sherco dealer now to lock in your slice of Sherco limited-edition excellence.

For more information see the Sherco Australia website: https://www.sherco.com.au/