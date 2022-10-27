2023 BMW R 1250 R

BMW has tweaked its sporty BMW R 1250 R roadster offering for the new year and it will arrive in Australia early in 2023 priced from $21,620 +ORC. It will also come with BMW Motorrad’s ‘Comfort Package’ fitted as standard, which includes keyless ride, chrome headers, heated grips, tyre pressure monitoring and dual-seat.

‘Dynamic Traction Control’ is also standard as is a new ‘ECO’ mode to help the rider achieve best fuel economy, via prompts shown on the TFT colour display along with changes to ShiftCam operation.

The display itself continues to provide connectivity options via the BMW smartphone app that helps add arrowed navigation prompts to the screen. The rider can also cycle through various display options and lay-outs, including a ‘Sport Core Screen’ now provided standard which provides current and maximum lean angle, along with the recent levels of ABS or traction control interventions.

‘BMW Integral ABS Pro’ and ‘Dynamic Brake Control’ are also standard fitment to Australian delivered machines. DBC intervenes during hard stops to reduce engine drive if the rider mistakenly also maintains any throttle opening. The mapping of the ABS system automatically matches the chosen riding mode, of which there are three as part of the standard kit.

An LED headlight is promised to be powerful while the adaptive turning light functionality, where more LED elements in the main light switch on that have their own reflectors to direct light into the turn, is available to buyers who add the optional ‘Dynamic Package’. LED indicators and daytime running light is standard.

The $2915 ‘Dynamic Package’ add Dynamic ESA, Shift-Assist Pro, Riding Modes Pro, Adaptive Headlight, engine spoiler and engine brake control, which BMW dub MSR Brake Control.

Buyers can also opt for the ‘Touring Package’ which comes with cruise control, centre-stand, pannier mounts and luggage grid, seat heating and a more comfortable pillion seat, along with Nav Preparation hardware for an extra $1785.

Or you can choose the already specced up ‘R 1250 R Sport’ which comes in Racing Blue Metallic with the aforementioned ‘Dynamic Package’, the base ‘Comfort Package’, plus a sports silencer and bars, in a single seat configuration for $26,490 +ORC. You can then add the ‘Touring Package’ as described above.

Or there is the ‘R 1250 R Triple Black’ which includes the standard ‘Comfort Package’ along with the ‘Dynamic Package’ with the machine itself decked out in ‘Style Triple Black’ which includes ‘Tankcover Pure, engine spoiler, Solo Rear and Touring Package finished in Black Storm Metallic. R 1250 R Triple Black will sell from $25,490 +ORC.

The Solo Rear removes the pillion seat and replaces it with a cover while the pillion pegs and handles are removed.

A passenger kit can be added to either the ‘R 1250 R Sport’ or ‘R 1250 R Triple Black’ with the optional ‘Touring Package with Passenger Kit’ for $1400.

The options don’t stop there though, this is BMW after all! The ‘Classic Wheel’ package pictured below is part of the ‘Option 719’ catalogue and costs $1475, as do the optional ‘Sport Wheels’. There are also numerous ‘Billet Packs’, a ‘Sports Windshield for $330, ‘Anti-theft Alarm System’ $375 or a ‘Sports Silencer’ for $1300.

The low seat option can be selected for no cost and the 820 mm seat height can be configured as low as 760 mm and as high as 840 mm.

A seat heating system for rider and pillion passenger as an optional extra ex works also significantly increases comfort when temperatures are low. Heated seats are available in combination with two individual seats and are offered exclusively in combination with heated grips. A new, convenient operating concept has been developed for the rider’s seat with five heating levels.

The heated grips settings – in combination with the seat heating featuring five instead of two heating levels – are operated via a menu. The pillion seat heating has two heating levels and is operated by a toggle switch at the bottom left of the rear frame.

2023 BMW R 1250 R Specifications