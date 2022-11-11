2023 BMW R 1250 RS

The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS is following in the steps of the improved R 1250 R, with updates for the new year shared between these two models, boosting an already impressive set of inclusions and overall specification for a starting price of $23,020 +ORC.

A new ECO riding mode with a soft throttle curve and moderate torque limitation does not sound like anything remotely interesting, we will take the 136 hp from the 1254 cc boxer twin in full, all the time, thank you very much!

Riding Modes Pro remain an ex-works option on the base model, but is included on the Sport and Triple Black variants. That functionality also provides customisable modes and engine drag torque control.

The BMW Integral ABS Pro system is standard fitment, including cornering functionality, with ABS settings specific to each of the riding modes.

The existing TFT screen is carried across and offers the ‘Sport Core Screen’ with real-time information for lean angle and recent rider aide intervention activations are recorded and easy to see.

New is redesigned LED indicators, alongside daytime running lights, although the base RS misses out on the DRLs.

Included as standard is the ‘Solo Rear’ equipment on the RS and Triple Black, which includes a pillion seat cowl, but removes the pillion footrests and pillion handles. It looks like this can be swapped for the pillion package, for two-up riding.

Other features include three standard (non Pro) riding modes, on board power and USB sockets, and Intelligent Emergency Call in markets where the service in applicable.

You’ll find the R 125 RS arriving in a standard Icegrey non-metallic, the Sport variant is available in Lightwhite non-metallic/Racingblue metallic/Racingred, while the Triple Black runs Blackstorm metallic with agate grey frame.

Here’s a run down of standard inclusions:

1254 cc 2-cylinder boxer engine with ShiftCam,

EU5, 100 kW (136 hp) @ 7750 rpm, 143 Nm at 6250 rpm

Cast aluminium wheels

Rear rebound adjustable

ASC (Automatic Stability Control)

Rear suspension strut with travel-dependent damping (WAD)

BMW Motorrad Integral ABS

DTC

Dynamic Brake Control

Upside down fork

BMW Motorrad Paralever

Steering stabiliser

Rear preload/rebound adjustable

TFT Display with Connectivity

Dynamic brake light

LED taillight

Electronic immobiliser

Multi-controller

12v socket

Comfort turn indicator

Riding Modes

The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS is due in Q1 of 2023 here in Australia, with pricing and inclusions as follows:

2023 BMW R 1250 RS (base model) for $23,020 + ORC, including Comfort Package (Keyless Ride, chrome-plated header pipe, Design Option Silencer, Heated Grips and Tyre Pressure Monitoring) and Dual Seat.

2023 BMW R 1250 RS Sport for $28,890 + ORC, including Comfort Package (Keyless Ride, chrome-plated header pipe, Design Option Silencer, Heated Grips and Tyre Pressure Monitoring), Dynamic Package (Inc. Daytime Riding Light, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Riding Modes Pro and white LED indicators) with Adaptive Headlight, Cruise Control and Sport Silencer, Style Sport (inc. Single Seater).

2023 BMW R 1250 R Triple Black for $27,790 + ORC including Comfort Package (Keyless Ride, chrome-plated header pipe, Design Option Silencer, Heated Grips and Tyre Pressure Monitoring), Dynamic Package (Daytime Riding Light, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Riding Modes Pro and white LED indicators) with Seat Heating, Touring Package (Inc. Navigation Preparation, Cruise Control, Centre Stand, Pannier Mounts and Luggage Grid) with Seat Heating, Style Triple Black (inc. Tankcover Pure and Engine Spoiler).

You can also check the naked 2023 BMW R 1250 R run down here:

2023 BMW R 1250 RS Specifications