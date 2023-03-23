2023 Triumph Street Triple 765RS Review

WIth Tom Bramich

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765RS is an an attractive option if you are looking for a powerful and agile naked sport bike.

We tested this bike through a variety of environments, including Adelaide CBD, Adelaide Hills and The Bend East Circuit, the latter of which incorporates 23 unique corners to really push the 765RS to its max.

The 765 cc inline three-cylinder engine has a revised compression ratio of 13.25:1 which has contributed to delivering more torque and power throughout the rev range for 2023, resulting in a claimed 128 horsepower at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm.

The responsiveness and power of the motor instantly put a smile on your dial around town, zipping in and out of traffic with ease. Sometimes I caught myself in a gear to high but the torquey three-cylinder just seemed to always cover my mistakes.

A key update is to the engine is a new exhaust system that pleasures the aural senses.

One of the standout features of the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765RS is the smooth and sharp two-way quick-shifter. The Triumph Shift Assist set-up worked seamlessly at any rpm, gear and speed whether around Adelaide CBD or putting in quick track laps at The Bend East Circuit. It is responsive and precise, exactly what a rider wants.

Another notable update to the 2023 model is the Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, which provide exceptional stopping power and a great feel when braking. Braking with confidence and control even in the most challenging of riding conditions was never a concern.

In fact we had rain at the top of the Adelaide Hills and with my limited road (compared to racetrack), riding experience I wasn’t sure what it would be like riding around on unfamiliar roads, knowing you can only go as fast as you can stop, but the lever kept giving my fingers nothing but confidence in tricky slippery conditions.

The bike is equipped with 41 mm Showa big piston forks at the front and a fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 monoshock at the rear, which work together to provide a smooth and controlled ride. Out on the road the suspension is highly responsive, soaking up sharp potholes and bumps with relative comfort, while also providing excellent feedback to the rider.

The bike felt rock-solid even at high speeds and coupled with plush suspension and high-quality brakes it gives the rider the confidence at any speed.

The new sharp and aggressive bodywork really stood out to me the first time I saw the bike. A new 15 L fuel tank with integrated side panels, a new radiator cowl and new belly pan gives the bike a clean and unified look. A new LED headlight with daytime running lights gives the bike a fresh face.

The ergonomics of this tank are something I feel every bike should have, with a ridge to lock your knee in to while cornering and braking, giving the rider a greater level of bike control.

Instrumentation features a full-colour TFT display that’s highly customisable, allowing you to choose between several different display modes, riding modes and colour schemes. The display provides a wealth of information, including speed, revs, gear position, fuel level, trip meters, and more.

I found myself enjoying the riding too much to fuss over the lay-outs and the default layout worked well, giving all the crucial information you need while riding. When I did play with the different selections, I did find it difficult to see which layout or riding mode was selected out in the sun, but I’m sure once the bike was rider-owned and the dash was angle adjusted it would only be a minor issue.

Another standout feature of the instrumentation on the 2023 Street Triple 765RS is the built-in MyTriumph connectivity system. This allows you to connect your smartphone to the bike via Bluetooth and access a range of features, including turn-by-turn navigation, music playback, and more.

The Triumph Street Triple 765RS is a highly capable and fun bike to ride on the track, the perfect place to get a feel of the whole package. The combination of lighter weight wheels, high quality suspension, Brembo brakes, and a sleek gearbox coupled with the Shift Assist System make for an incredibly enjoyable day on the track, whether you’re a seasoned pro, or a novice rider looking to improve your skills.

The bike feels incredibly light, nimble, and agile when ridden on the track. At 188 kg wet the Street Triple exudes the light is right mantra and backs it up on the track.

The East Circuit had ample challenges for any bike but the Street Triple gave a comfortable, solid, fast and fun experience lap after lap.

You can really feel the Moto2 influence with this bike on the track, the whole package works cohesively together and is easy to ride quick. With its powerful engine, agile handling, great suspension and braking, the Street Triple 765 RS is a choice worthy of examining for anyone looking for a thrilling and rewarding riding experience.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Specifications