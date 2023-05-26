2024 KTM EXC Six Days

Hot on the heels of the new 2024 KTM Enduro range being revealed with 95 per cent all-new components (Link to the full run down), this morning KTM get a bit more tasty with the up-spec Six Days models that this year sport the Argentinian flag on their svelte flanks.

Hundreds of riders and thousands of fans will descend into the wine-making Cuyo region in November 2023 for the ISDE, ready to experience six days of flat-out enduro racing in Argentina. If you reckon you have what it takes KTM is once again offering the opportunity to experience the full FACTORY RACING experience, aboard a new generation 2024 SIX DAYS machine, with an all-inclusive rental and service package (Link).

Of course you don’t have to put your big boy pants and go racing in Argentina to get your Six Days fix, you can buy one here at home in Australia from September and throw yourself at the Aussie bush instead!

The KTM EXC SIX DAYS range sets itself further apart with an extended list of top-of-the-line components, all specially designed and built for the rigors of the International Six Days Enduro.

Along with an all-new high-gloss orange powder-coated frame, closed-cartridge suspension, refined bodywork, unique SIX DAYS Argentina graphics, and industry-leading technology, the 2024 KTM EXC SIX DAYS range also features the following additional parts list:

Orange frame protectors

Grippier SIX DAYS specific seat

Handlebar with specific SIX DAYS bend

Anthracite coated silencer with SIX DAYS logo

GIANT high-strength rims with SIX DAYS logo

Orange-anodized CNC machined triple clamps

Orange front axle puller

Semi-floating front brake disc

Solid rear brake disc

Rear brake safety wire

Orange Supersprox stealth rear sprocket

Orange chain guide

Composite skid plate

Map-select switch

Radiator fan

Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tyres

The 2024 KTM EXC SIX DAYS lineup once again boasts a spread of models, with the KTM 250 EXC SIX DAYS and KTM 300 EXC SIX DAYS taking charge in the two-stroke stables.

On the four-stroke side of the pitlane, the ever-present KTM 250 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 350 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 450 EXC-F SIX DAYS and KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS taking top position.

2024 KTM EXC Six Days Images and Specifications