2025 Honda CRF450R Review

Motorcycle Test by Guy Streeter

Looking back at the last couple of years, without doubt it is Honda that is back at the top in motocross. The Honda CRF450R has had some great success in Australian Supercross and Motocross and even bigger success on the World stage. Most recently, of course, Jett’s SMX win in Vegas.

So, with all this success, was there a need for much improvement? Not really…. Not if racing success is the metric you are measuring by.

However, progress is progress, and 70 per cent of the CRF450R is new for 2025. However there are no really major comprehensive changes that alter the character of the machine, but more a host of subtle refinements.

MCNews.com.au was invited to the Australian launch of the 2025 Honda CRF450R at the very same location as the CRF250R launch at Vic Ride Park, giving us a great opportunity to test the bikes under similar conditions. Vic Ride Park is one of those tracks that really needs to be experienced first-hand. It’s probably the closest track to what you might expect in the USA: big jumps, perfect prep and plenty of traction.

Straight up, the bike looks like it has some throwbacks to 1985 with the tank shrouds. The new plastics maintain the comfortable ergos that the Honda crew have clearly put a lot of effort into. Matching symmetrical side-plates give a better overall feel for the bike with a bigger flat surface, which makes it easier to grip the bike with your legs.

The air-box has also had a redesign which we were told Darren Lawrence was instrumental in, making for better air-flow and improving engine performance. In more detail, the air intake has been changed to make a more direct line of sight or flow. This gives better throttle control and increased top-end power. The air-boot itself is larger and feeds the 44 mm throttle body which gives smooth power delivery down low.

Moving on to the biggest area of improvement for the 2025 CRF450R – the chassis. The frame has been developed with the Lawrence brothers. Bike design changes to chassis and frame don’t always come from the tip of the spear, so to speak.

Usually, the requests from the top riders usually get watered down or walked back a little bit to fit more in line with company policy, or to be more in line with what the everyday consumer might want. But with all the work and adjustments Team HRC North America had been doing to make the bike more rigid and stiffer at the front of the bike with the use of gussets and welds around the steering head of the bike – these were carried over to the 2025 production models with the aim of making the bike more predictable and steady overall.

They have done this with 70 per cent new components to the mainframe. Torsional rigidity has been increased by eight per cent which has improved overall stability. Torsional/lateral rigidity has been increased by five per cent which helps improve cornering. Vertical torsional rigidity has been boosted by four per cent which helps stability in rougher conditions.

The sub-frame mounting point has been relocated for more rigidity. This also allows for easier access to the shock and servicing; these adjustments mean that the side covers, muffler and ECU don’t need to be removed to gain full access to the rear shock.

Increasing rigidity flies in the face of what looks good on paper, as traditionally, a stiffer bike is harder to ride and is less forgiving. However, we found the ride characteristics of the 2025 CRF450R are far more predictable and stable in rougher conditions which gives a better overall feel and far more confidence.

The Showa suspension has been tweaked to work hand in hand with the updates to the frame and sub-frame. The 49 mm inverted Showa Coil-spring fork has revised outer tubes and a new front axle, along with increased rigidity to the steering stem and the triple clamps. This provides a better feel on the front end, along with improved bump absorption.

Further changes have been made to the internals of the fork, such as new springs, Kit-Fork-inspired BCV – Bending Control Valves, seals, and oil. This gives a more consistent feel for the initial dive/action in the fork.

Updates to the Pro-Link rear suspension system have helped increased stiffness by 11 per cent which gives a smoother action of the rear suspension even under braking.

Revisions have also been made to the spring, reservoir, and shaft, which has made the shock action more consistent. With all the changes made to the frame, the suspension set-up also has received good adjustments to compliment the overall feel of the 2025 Honda CRF450R.

The power of the new CRF450R is really linear; this was something that both Hunter and Jett wanted, with their more European riding style, using more of the bottom end of the engine. Thus, it makes sense that they would want more usable power, which would mean they can ride stronger for longer periods of time. They have helped fine-tune this with changes to the ECU mapping, which you have three to choose from (standard, smooth and aggressive). It retains the strong torque characteristics of the motor and offers smoother delivery.

A gear-position sensor allows for the use of three separate and specific ignition maps for all gears – first through to fifth. Options for Standard, Smooth and Aggressive ignition maps are all pre-loaded into the handlebar-mounted switch, which is super easy to change while riding.

Further to that, a Honda Selectable Torque Control offers three levels of intervention – basically, in other words, traction control – selection one equals not much intervention, and selection three equals more intervention, which would be suitable for muddy conditions.

I know I said there were three on offer, and we only mentioned one and three, but selection two naturally sits in-between and, funnily enough, is what you would expect from traction control – when it’s not really muddy but still a little slippery – map two is what you want.

Launch Control also comes as standard! It has three different settings to choose from. Level one would be suitable for high traction conditions on the start line, while option three is more suited to slippery start conditions.

Wheels, brakes and tyres are Black DID rims fitted with Dunlop Geomax MX33 tyres, which are some of the best-performing motocross tyres on the market. Stopping you, the HRC-styled brakes have received updates to the front caliper with new pistons and seals, which have improved feel and power.

Overall, the bike felt really good; it handled great and smoothly, but surprisingly, the suspension felt fairly plush and almost soft, with plenty of bottoming resistance.

The 2025 Honda CRF450R is really enjoyable, confident inspiring to ride. With all the success the Honda CRF450R is having both on the world stage and here in Australia, it’s easy to see why the 2025 model is going to continue to do really well, priced at $14,699 and available now in dealers.

The Honda CRF450RWE (Works Edition) will be $17,799 and available in the last quarter of 2024.

2025 Honda CRF450R Specifications

2025 Honda CRF450R Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled 4-stroke single cylinder uni-cam Displacement 449.7cc Bore x Stroke 96.0 x 62.1mm Compression Ratio 13.5:1 Carburation Fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 6.3L Starter Electric Clutch Wet type multi-plate Transmission Constant mesh, 5-speed, manual Final Drive Chain Frame Aluminium twin tube Caster Angle 27°19’ Trail 115mm Fork Showa 49mm USD fork – 310mm stroke Shock Showa monoshock using Honda Pro-Link. 310mm Axle travel Wheel Front 21 x 1.6in Aluminium, spoke nipple Wheel Rear 19 x 2.15in Aluminium, spoke nipple Tyres Front 80/100-21-51M Dunlop MX33F Tyres Rear 120/80-19-63M Dunlop MX33 Brakes, Front Single 260mm disc Brakes, Rear Single 240mm disc Electronics HRC Launch Control; HSTC Seat Height 961mm Ground Clearance 333mm Weight 108kg (113kg wet) Dimensions (L´W´H) 2,183 x 827 x 1,265mm Wheelbase 1,482mm

2025 Honda CRF450R Gallery

Images by RbMotoLens