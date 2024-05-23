FHO Racing set for TT 2024

The Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team returns to the Isle of Man TT Races looking to defend its Superstock and Senior TT victories from last year.

Faye Ho’s squad arrives at the TT Races with Peter Hickman a firm-favourite after his stellar performance at last year’s event. Storming to victory in both Superstock races ‘Hicky’ also won the blue-riband Senior TT, as well as obliterating the outright lap record with an average speed of 136.385mph onboard the BMW M 1000 RR.

Peter now has 13 TT victories to his name, which puts him ninth on the all-time winners list at the prestigious event. Relatively new to the TT Races, with the teams’ debut appearance in 2022, FHO Racing has already racked up eight wins across the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races, and they are hoping to add to the tally this year.

Peter Hickman

“I’m obviously super excited to get back to our biggest event of the year and I’m really looking forward to it! The BMW is working really well, and although it’s been a bit of a difficult start for me in BSB this year, the bike is strong and we’re fast, the results just haven’t been there for one reason or another.

“But we’re in a much stronger position coming into the TT this year, compared to last year. I can’t wait to get started, ride the course again, see where the BMW is across the 37.73 miles and see what competition we have, as you never really know what anyone is going to do out there before you get going, so practice week will be interesting to see where we are, and also gauge our competition.”

‘Hicky’ will be joined by his FHO Racing teammate Josh Brookes as the pair will race the BMW M 1000 RR machines in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior TT Races. Following a strong comeback to the event in 2023 after a five-year break, Josh will be looking to build on his results where he finished fifth in the Senior TT and set a new personal best lap of 132.529mph.

Josh Brookes

“I’ve not really had much time to think about the TT in the run up to the event, I’ve been so pre-occupied with our commitments in BSB, so it’s only really once we’d finished at Donington Park that I started to think about it.

“My situation is different to Hicky’s, he’s got wins and lap records to defend and set, and as much as I would love to be in his position, I’m not in that place right now.

“I’m looking forward to the TT Races, I love the event and I know how to ride motorcycles fast, but I’ve got to let happen what will happen; ride the course, learn more and take as much in as I can, particularly from Pete, and see where that puts us at the end of practice.

“This year it helps as it’s my second consecutive year with the same team, on the same bike that I ride most weekends, so we already arrive in a comfortable and known space. Hopefully the weather is good, and we get a full week of practice ready for race week.”

FHO Racing will also continue to support Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley in this year’s two Sidecar races. Favourites for honours at the event, this year will be the seventh year the duo has competed together, and they will be looking to the podium top spot after a brace of second place finishes last year.

Posting their best lap to date around the Mountain Course in last year’s second race on the final lap, they clocked 120.079mph which made them not only the second fastest crew ever, but also only the second sidecar pairing to lap at more than 120mph.

Faye Ho – Team Principal

“I can’t believe the TT is here again, it seems like yesterday we were packing the race truck and getting ready to head across. The TT is a huge event for the team and its most certainly the favourite on our calendar, the fans out there are just incredible, and we receive so much support. We have our wins to defend this year in Superstock and the Senior, as well as that incredible lap record. It would be very easy going into the event being complacent with the achievements from last year, but we must stay focused and work hard when we’re there, we do not know where our competition is, so we need to make sure we’re on our best game throughout. I know I have the best riders, the best machinery, as well as the team giving it their all, so we now must wait and see what the event will bring. I’d like to wish everyone a safe and successful two weeks in the Isle of Man.”

The Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team kickstart their TT campaign on Monday 27 May, with a week of practice before the racing begins in earnest, where the teams’ first race the RST Superbike Race is scheduled for Sunday 2 June.