BMW F 450 GS

BMW Motorrad has introduced the F 450 GS, a new learner-legal adventure model that adds a smaller-capacity option to the GS range. The F 450 GS is due to land in Australia around the middle of 2026, priced from $10,600 +ORC.

The bike features a newly developed 420 cc parallel twin, the brand’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) centrifugal system on selected variants, and a full suite of rider aids and connectivity.

Engine and drivetrain

420 cc liquid-cooled two-cylinder with 135-degree crankpin offset and balance shaft.

Output: 35 kW (48 hp) at 8,750 rpm, 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

Claimed consumption 3.8 L/100 km; 14-litre tank (300+ km indicative range).

Six-speed gearbox, left-side secondary drive, stainless exhaust on right.

Shift Assistant Pro quickshifter available on most variants (retrofit for base).

Easy Ride Clutch (ERC)

Centrifugal clutch removes the need to use the lever for pull-away, stopping and most shifts.

Remains closed on overrun so engine-braking is retained until near idle to prevent stalling.

Standard on GS Trophy, optional across other variants.

Conventional clutch lever retained for manual intervention when required.

Electronics and rider aids

Riding modes Rain, Road, Enduro as standard; Enduro Pro from Exclusive variant up.

ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), MSR (engine drag control).

6.5-inch TFT with phone, music and navigation functions; USB-C socket; LED lighting.

Chassis, suspension and brakes

New tubular steel lattice frame using the engine as a stressed member.

KYB 43 mm USD fork; “sports suspension” with compression and rebound adjustment on Sport and Trophy.

Rear KYB shock with progressive, travel-dependent damping, preload and rebound adjustment.

Wheelbase kept short for agility; wet weight quoted at 178 kg ready to ride.

Cast-alloy wheels with 100/90-19 front and 130/80-17 rear tubeless tyres; cross-spoke wheels optional.

Brembo 4-piston front caliper on 310 mm disc; rear 240 mm disc with ByBre caliper.

Ergonomics and equipment

Standard two-piece seat 845 mm; optional 830 mm low and 865 mm Rallye seats.

Adjustable brake and clutch levers; removable rubber-insert footrests.

Height-adjustable rear brake pedal and adjustable gear lever.

Optional windscreen choices and a full luggage/accessory catalogue.

Variants

F 450 GS Basic – Cosmic Black.

F 450 GS Exclusive – adds off-road pegs, handguards, engine guard, Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, clear screen.

F 450 GS Sport – Racing Red; as Exclusive plus sports suspension.

F 450 GS Trophy – Racing Blue Metallic; as Sport plus aluminium engine guard, tinted rally screen, and ERC as standard.

2026 BMW F 450 GS Specifications