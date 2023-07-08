BMW CE 02

BMW are expanding their urban mobility options with another battery powered scooter style vehicle dubbed the BMW CE 02.

The CE 02 will join the now well established CE04, which hit the market two years ago, in the line-up.

BMW are also using the designation ‘eParkourer’ for the new bike which presumably is an aim to link the machine to the urban sport of parkour.

Black is the basic colour for the frame, wheels, front fender and triple clamp mounted fairing, with a granite grey metallic matt for the engine cover with a mix of matt and high-gloss surface finishes across the machine.

In the special ‘Highline’ version, the new CE 02 get more colourful with gold anodised forks and some panels painted the blue-green colour known as petrol.

The CE 02 has a power output of 11 kW (15 hp) and a top speed of 95 km/h. Much less powerful than the 31 kW (42hp) CE 04 which is capable of 120 km/h.

A range of up to 90 kilometres is claimed by BMW compared to the 130 kilometre claimed range for the CE 04.

Two riding modes, somewhat cornily named ‘Flow’ and Surf’, are standard while the Highline spec’ bike can also be optioned with a more sporting ‘Flash’ riding mode.

As far as the chassis is concerned the new BMW CE 02 relies on a torsionally rigid double-loop frame made of tubular steel. Hydraulically damped telescopic forks operate at the front, while a single-sided swingarm and a directly pivoted shock absorber are used at the rear. Wide tyres are mounted on cast light alloy wheels in disc wheel design and disc brakes ensure safe deceleration at the front and rear. BMW Motorrad ABS is featured at the front.

The new BMW CE 02 comes as standard with an external charger with a charging power of 0.9 kW, which enables charging processes to be carried out quickly and conveniently at standard household sockets. A quick charger with 1.5 kW of charging power is also available.

A TFT screen displays information such as speed and battery charge status. A USB-C charging socket also allows you to supply a smartphone with power.

Using the BMW Motorrad Connected app your smartphone shows you the predicted end of charging thanks to networking via Bluetooth, as on the BMW CE 04.

In the Highline variant, the cradle mode allows the BMW Motorrad app in the smartphone (held in a smartphone holder), to be controlled safely as an additional display using the keypad on the handlebar. It is also possible to record your trips using the app.

With the BMW Motorrad Connected Services (also included in the Highline package) the charging status and other CE 02 vehicle information can be viewed at any time from anywhere via the app.

BMW CE 02 Highlights