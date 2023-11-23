BMW R 12 nineT and R 12

Ten years after the original R nineT was revealed by BMW we see a new generation introduced for 2024 with a new frame and swag of other technical improvements. However, the heart of the matter remains the same with the fabled air/oil-cooled boxer engine powering on in the new BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT.

I have always enjoyed time astride R nineT models, but at 22k plus for a naked roadster this part of the market is always going to be somewhat limited in customers. That said, if I had plenty of spare coin laying around it is a model I would consider as an everyday motorcycle. The Boxer engine has plenty of character and delivers more than enough effortless shove from down low to let you know that this is a big-bore motorcycle you are riding. I dig it.

So what do these changes for 2024 bring to BMW’s classic roadster platform?

Well joining the R nineT is a new R 12 model, which is an even more laid back take on the original R nineT approach to motorcycling, BMW describe the new R 12 as a ‘Classic Cruiser’.

The R 12 is certainly no laid back traditional cruiser though when it comes to ergonomics, with the riding position not all that different to the amenable ‘standard’ riding position provided by the R 12 nineT. However it does sit much lower, with a seat height of 754 mm compared to the 795 mm of the R 12 nineT. There is also 30 mm less suspension travel and the forks miss out on the full adjustability offered by the R 12 nineT, and that front end is kicked out a further 22 mm on the R 12. While the R 12 nineT runs on conventionally sized street rubber, a 120/70-17 front and 180/55 rear, the R 12 sports a very different combination, a skinny and tall 100/90-19 front and 150/80-16 rear.

The 1170 cc engine the R 12 shares with R 12 nineT has the ignition and fuel pulled out of it from 6000 rpm in R 12 guise. While the R 12 nineT makes 109 horsepower at 7000 rpm, the R 12 has the top end knocked out of it, making 95 horsepower at 6500 rpm. Torque is also down 5 Nm. I can’t see any upside to that, but I do have to say that the lower slung look of the R 12 will still win it many friends, despite the drop in grunt, suspension travel, and at 14 litres, two litres less fuel capacity than the R 12 nineT. BMW say the R 12 comes under the motto “The Spirit of Easy”, righto….

As part of the complete redesign of the chassis, the new R 12 models also feature a new airbox. This is now fully integrated under the seat. A completely newly developed tubular bridge steel spaceframe differs from the previous R nineT series, which had a front and rear main frame. As a result, the new frame eliminates the need for previous fastenings, reducing weight and giving the new R 12 models a cleaner and more classic appearance. The rear frame, also made of tubular steel, is bolted to the main frame.

Both bikes use a Paralever swinging arm with its rear shock now arranged at a different angle with revised travel-dependent damping. Radially mounted four-piston monobloc brake calipers, steel flex brake lines and floating 310 mm brake discs working in conjunction with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro are also common to both bikes and Keyless Ride is also standard. Shift Assisant Pro will be optional, as is Connected Ride Bluetooth functionality.

The new R 12 nineT comes equipped with two analogue round instruments for speed and rpm, a USB-C port on the left side, and a 12V socket on the right side for the onboard network. The standard instrumentation for the new R 12 is limited to the speedometer, but the rev counter can be retrofitted with genuine BMW Motorcycle accessories.

A Digital Display option exchanges the round dials for a micro TFT display with a 3.5-inch screen.

On the the R 12 nineT the aluminium tank with brushed and clear-coated side panels, the seat, and the tail-hump create a rising, dynamic line. The improved ergonomics compared to its predecessor are mainly due to the 30 mm shorter and narrower fuel tank in the rear area. The rider is closer to the handlebars, benefits from improved knee contact, and has a more front-oriented seating position on the motorcycle overall.

On the new BMW R 12, the steel tank, reminiscent of the so-called “Toaster Tanks” of the 1970s BMW /5 models, emphasises the typical design language of a cruiser in a classic teardrop shape and forms a descending line in combination with the standard solo seat and the curved, low-mounted rear wheel cover. The large 19-inch front wheel and the small 16-inch rear wheel complement this harmoniously. The classic cruiser design is also reflected in the relaxed seating position with low seat height and wide handlebars.

There are the normal myriad of option packs that will be available from the launch of the new models, and the modular design of both bikes has been designed to offer a wide scope for modifications towards individuality.

The R 12 will sell from $20,210 +ORC, and the R 12 nineT will start at $23,990 +ORC. Both models are expected to land early next year.

BMW R 12 nineT and R 12 Specifications

Australian pricing and specifications

R 12 nineT: $23,990 +ORC

1,170cc 2-cylinder engine air-/oil cooled

12.0:1 compression

EU5, 80kW (109hp) @ 7,000rpm

115Nm at 6,000rpm

Shaft drive

ABS Pro

Cast aluminium wheels

BMW Motorrad ABS

Paralever

Twin disc front brake

DTC

Rear pre-load Adjustable

Steering Stabiliser

Radial front brake calliper

Upside Down fork (adjustable rebound, compression stage and spring preload)

12V socket

Rev Counter

Dynamic Brake Light

Electronic immobiliser

LED Flashing turn indicator/taillight/headlight/Daytime Riding Lights

USB Port

On-board computer

Riding Modes

Clutch/Handbrake lever adjustable

Keyless Ride

Chrome-plated header

Aluminium fuel tank

15.5 litre fuel capacity

Weight: 220kg wet

Seat height: Standard 795mm

Option program

Comfort Package (Hill Start Control, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, Cruise Control): $1,440

Headlight Pro: $300

Tyre Pressure Control: $380

Anti theft Alarm: $385

Connected Ride Control: $425

Digital Display: $185

Single Seater: $455

Option 719 Wheel Classic: $835

R 12 nineT HL: $26,990 +ORC

Includes all specification of the R 12 nineT and adds the following:

Comfort Package

Headlight Pro

Tyre Pressure Control

Connected Ride Control

Single Seater

Option program

Anti theft Alarm: $385

Digital Display: $185

R 12 nineT Option 719: $30,590 +ORC

Includes all specification of the R 12 nineT and adds the following:

Style Option 719 (Single Seater, Option 719 Billet Pack Classic, Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow II, Aluminium Windshield)

Option 719 Wheels Classic

R 12: $20,210 +ORC

1,170cc 2-cylinder engine air-/oil cooled

12.0:1 compression

EU5+, 70kW (95hp) @ 6,500rpm

110Nm at 6,000rpm

Shaft drive

ABS Pro

Cast Aluminium Wheels

BMW Motorrad ABS

Paralever

Twin disc front brake

DTC

Rear Pre-load adjustable

Steering Stabiliser

Radial Front Brake Calliper

Upside down forks (Adjustable rebound, compression stage and spring preload)

12V Socket

Rev Counter

Dynamic brake light

Electronic immobiliser

LED indicator/taillight/headlight/daytime riding light

USB port

On-board computer

Riding Modes

Clutch/Handbrake lever adjustable

Keyless Ride

14 litre fuel tank

Weight: 227kg wet

Seat height: Standard 754mm

Option program

Comfort Package (Hill Start Control, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, Cruise Control): $1,485

Passenger Kit: $300

Design Option Exhaust Pipe: $160

Headlight Pro: $300

Tyre Pressure Control: $380

Anti theft Alarm: $385

Connected Ride Control: $425

Digital Display: $185

Option 719 Wheel Classic: $835

Option 719 Wheels Classic II $835

R 12 HL: $23,260 +ORC

Includes all specification of the R 12 and adds the following:

Comfort Package

Design Option Exhaust Pipe

Headlight Pro

Tyre Pressure Control

Connected Ride Control

Passenger Kit

Option 719 Wheels Classic II $835

Option program

Anti theft Alarm: $385

Digital Display: $185

R 12 Option 719: $27,590 +ORC

Includes all specification of the R 12 HL and adds the following: